White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporter's questions at 2 p.m. ET today.

The briefing comes after President Trump tweeted an all-caps threat against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Other news that could come: Sources say Trump's lawyers have waived attorney-client privilege on his behalf regarding a secretly recorded conversation he had in September 2016 with his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen in which they discussed payments to an ex-Playboy model who says she had an affair with the President.