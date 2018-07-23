President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
6 questions that could come up at the White House press briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. ET today. Here are some questions that could come up:
- President Trump tweeted that Iran will "WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE." What consequences is he threatening here?
- Trump says he hopes to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington this fall. Is this meeting scheduled yet, and if so, do you have any details about it?
- Speaking of Putin, the White House still hasn't said what happened during Trump's one-on-one meeting with the Russian president last week. What did the two leaders talk about, and did they reach any kind of military agreement?
- The FBI is reportedly in possession of a tape recording Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen discussing a payment to a former Playboy model. What exactly is on that tape?
- North Korea reportedly wants the US to make "bold move" towards peace and agree to a peace treaty before denuclearization, a source says. Is the US willing to meet that demand?
- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's trial is due to start this week. Does the White House have any comment on it?
The White House will have a press briefing this afternoon
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporter's questions at 2 p.m. ET today.
The briefing comes after President Trump tweeted an all-caps threat against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Other news that could come: Sources say Trump's lawyers have waived attorney-client privilege on his behalf regarding a secretly recorded conversation he had in September 2016 with his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen in which they discussed payments to an ex-Playboy model who says she had an affair with the President.
Trump: "I gave up NOTHING" in Russia meeting
Trump is vehemently defending his meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin summit, despite lingering mystery over what went on in their private one-on-one meeting,
This morning, he tweeted that he "gave up NOTHING" during the meeting and blamed the media for negative coverage.
Here's the tweet:
Iran and President Trump are exchanging threats. Here's what you need to know.
President Trump late last night tweeted this explosive message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Here's how we got here:
- Sunday: Rouhani warned Trump not to "play with the lion's tail, because you will regret it eternally." He also held out the possibility of a peaceful relationship with the US, in remarks reported by Iranian state media.
- Also on Sunday: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likened the Iranian regime to the mafia, accusing the clerics that rule the country of enriching themselves and funding terrorism at the expense of ordinary Iranians.
- Late Sunday night: Trump sent out his all-caps response.
- Monday: A senior officer in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Commander General Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar, described Trump's remarks as "psychological warfare," the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.