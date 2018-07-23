Live Updates
Trump: "I gave up NOTHING" in Russia meeting
Trump is vehemently defending his meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin summit, despite lingering mystery over what went on in their private one-on-one meeting,
This morning, he tweeted that he "gave up NOTHING" during the meeting and blamed the media for negative coverage.
Here's the tweet:
Iran and President Trump are exchanging threats. Here's what you need to know.
President Trump late last night tweeted this explosive message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Here's how we got here:
- Sunday: Rouhani warned Trump not to "play with the lion's tail, because you will regret it eternally." He also held out the possibility of a peaceful relationship with the US, in remarks reported by Iranian state media.
- Also on Sunday: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likened the Iranian regime to the mafia, accusing the clerics that rule the country of enriching themselves and funding terrorism at the expense of ordinary Iranians.
- Late Sunday night: Trump sent out his all-caps response.
- Monday: A senior officer in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Commander General Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar, described Trump's remarks as "psychological warfare," the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.