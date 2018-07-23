Iran's foreign minister tweets "BE CAUTIOUS!" following Trump's threat

President Donald Trump speaks in the Cross Hall during an event on July 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump speaks in the Cross Hall during an event on July 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump has yet to decide whether he intends to actually go ahead with the revocation of security clearances, a senior administration official said tonight.

The official added Trump is “more than comfortable with how this whole discussion is playing out.”

“The President will make his decision on this at some point, but is in no hurry to do so and likes this debate,” the official said.

The officials said that even talking about revoking security clearances is just “another way to go after old Obama officials” he thinks have been unfair to him.

So for all of the discussion of how this is another unprecedented move from Trump and for all of the hand-wringing from experts, the White House believes today’s animated media coverage of this is just fine.

“It’s a new way to make the deep state argument,” the official said, which the President believes fires up his base.