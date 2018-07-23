CIA isn't commenting on possible revoked security clearances

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, responding to a reporter's question about the FISA document release, said President Trump still believes the investigation to be a "witch hunt."

"He sees more and more every single day that this is proving further and further to be a total witch hunt. Particularly because it was based on a false and unverified and discredited dossier," she said.

Sanders was also asked how Trump could believe the Mueller investigation is "a big hoax," as he's tweeted, if he also believes Russia did in fact interfere in the US election, which he stated last week.

"The president has stated over and over again, as have I and other administration officials, we maintain that Russia interfered in the elections," she explained. "The president, however, very much so and has repeatedly -- as again have the rest of us -- that his campaign colluding in that process is a total hoax. We still hold true to that. The president is referencing the collusion component once again.

She added, "The president has faith in the intelligence that suggests and maintain that Russia was involved in the elections. However, it’s also important that that same information concludes that it had no impact on the election. And that the president, again, would like to repeat there was no collusion."