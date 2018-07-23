President Trump todayBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
CIA isn't commenting on possible revoked security clearances
From CNN's Jenna McLaughlin
A spokesperson for the Central Intelligence Agency said the agency is not commenting on the White House’s decision to explore the possibility of revoking former officials' security clearances.
Moments ago, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the President was looking into revoking a number of clearances, including former CIA director John Brennan.
Happening now: Trump speaks at product showcase
President Trump is speaking right now at an event aimed to showcase products made in the US.
McCabe's spokesperson says his security clearance was deactivated when he was fired
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's security clearance was already deactivated when he was terminated, his spokesperson said on Twitter, despite President Trump reportedly considering doing just that.
Melissa Schwartz, a strategic and crisis communications consultant, said on Twitter the clearance was revoked "according to what we were told was FBI policy."
She accused the White House of throwing "shiny objects to the press corps" when Sarah Sanders said President Trump was in fact considering revoking McCabe's clearance, alongside those of John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey and Susan Rice.
James Clapper calls Trump potentially revoking his security clearance "a very, very petty thing to do"
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper spoke to CNN moments after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced that Trump was looking into revoking his and other former senior officials' security clearances.
"I think it's off the top of my head a sad commentary, where for political reasons, this is kind of a petty way of retribution," Clapper said. "I suppose for speaking out against the President which I think on the part of all of us, are borne out of genuine concerns about President Trump."
Clapper said he doesn't have access to classified information and doesn't get briefings. He said it's more of a courtesy that's extended to former senior officials.
"I think this is just a very, very petty thing to do. And that's about all I'll say about it," Clapper said.
Trump looking at revoking security clearances of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice and McCabe
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump is looking into revoking a number of former intelligence officials' security clearances, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Asked about Sen. Rand Paul's request to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, Sanders said Trump is also looking into others' including...
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
- Former FBI Director James Comey
- Former national security adviser Susan Rice
- Former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe
“They’ve politicized and in some cases monetized their public service,” Sanders said.
Sarah Sanders explains why Trump threatened Iran on Twitter
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked what prompted President Trump to send a threatening Twitter message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday night.
Sanders said Trump was responding to Iran.
"The President's been, I think, pretty strong since day one in his language towards Iran. He was responding to comments made from them, and he's going to continue to focus on the safety and security of American people," Sanders said.
What Trump tweeted (in all-caps):
Iran's threat: Iran's president had warned Trump not to "play with the lion's tail, because you will regret it eternally." Rouhani also floated the possibility of a peaceful relationship with the US, in remarks reported by Iranian state media.
Sanders says Trump's "hoax" tweet was reference to collusion
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, responding to a reporter's question about the FISA document release, said President Trump still believes the investigation to be a "witch hunt."
"He sees more and more every single day that this is proving further and further to be a total witch hunt. Particularly because it was based on a false and unverified and discredited dossier," she said.
Sanders was also asked how Trump could believe the Mueller investigation is "a big hoax," as he's tweeted, if he also believes Russia did in fact interfere in the US election, which he stated last week.
"The president has stated over and over again, as have I and other administration officials, we maintain that Russia interfered in the elections," she explained. "The president, however, very much so and has repeatedly -- as again have the rest of us -- that his campaign colluding in that process is a total hoax. We still hold true to that. The president is referencing the collusion component once again.
She added, "The president has faith in the intelligence that suggests and maintain that Russia was involved in the elections. However, it’s also important that that same information concludes that it had no impact on the election. And that the president, again, would like to repeat there was no collusion."
6 questions that could come up at the White House press briefing
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. ET today. Here are some questions that could come up:
- President Trump tweeted that Iran will "WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE." What consequences is he threatening here?
- Trump says he hopes to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington this fall. Is this meeting scheduled yet, and if so, do you have any details about it?
- Speaking of Putin, the White House still hasn't said what happened during Trump's one-on-one meeting with the Russian president last week. What did the two leaders talk about, and did they reach any kind of military agreement?
- The FBI is reportedly in possession of a tape recording Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen discussing a payment to a former Playboy model. What exactly is on that tape?
- North Korea reportedly wants the US to make "bold move" towards peace and agree to a peace treaty before denuclearization, a source says. Is the US willing to meet that demand?
- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's trial is due to start this week. Does the White House have any comment on it?
The White House will have a press briefing this afternoon
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will take reporter's questions at 2 p.m. ET today.
The briefing comes after President Trump tweeted an all-caps threat against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Other news that could come: Sources say Trump's lawyers have waived attorney-client privilege on his behalf regarding a secretly recorded conversation he had in September 2016 with his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen in which they discussed payments to an ex-Playboy model who says she had an affair with the President.