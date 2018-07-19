White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just issued a statement that says President Trump disagrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to question Americans, including the former US ambassador to Russia.

"It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it," she said. "Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt."

Wait... what proposal?

The White House said on Wednesday it is entertaining a proposal raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin to interrogate Americans in exchange for assistance in the ongoing US investigation into election interference.

Putin raised the idea in his summit talks with President Trump on Monday, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. The Americans wanted for questioning by Moscow include Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia, and American-born financier Bill Browder, who successfully lobbied the US government to impose new sanctions on Moscow.

Sanders indicated on Wednesday no final decision had been made but that the proposal was under consideration.

"The President's going to meet with his team and we'll let you know when we have an announcement on that," she said.

That response drew outcry from diplomats and lawmakers.