Win McNamee/Getty Images

The top US general in the Middle East told reporters that he has received "no specific direction" in the wake of Monday's meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite Russia's claims that agreements had been reached with regard to military cooperation.

No direction given: "We have received no specific direction at this point," Gen. Joseph Votel, the head of US Central Command, which oversees US troops in the region, told reporters at the Pentagon via a video teleconference.

Votel said he was "not privy" to any talks between the US, Russia and Israel that would seek to draw down US forces in Syria in exchange for Russian guarantees to keep Iranian forces and Iranian backed-groups away from the Israel-Syria border region.

"I'm not privy to any kind of grand bargain discussion or anything like that," Votel said.

Law prohibits collaboration: He also noted that the US military is prohibited by law from coordinating, synchronizing, or collaborating with Russian forces.

After the 2014 Russian military incursion in Ukraine and its seizure of Crimea, Congress prohibited "any bilateral military-to-military cooperation" with Russia in its passage of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Votel said any cooperation "would have to be created by Congress or a waiver that they would approve to allow us to do something like that. I have not asked for that at this point and we'll see what direction comes down."