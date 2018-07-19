Alex Wong/Getty Images

A top Senate Republican leader blocked passage Thursday of a non-binding bipartisan resolution related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican, complained the resolution — which was written by GOP Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons — was "purely a symbolic act." He said he wanted Senate committees to dig into the issues involved before deciding next steps. He said those steps could include new sanctions against Russia to punish that country for its meddling in US elections.

What was in the proposal: Their proposal rejects Putin's denial of election interference, calls for the immediate enactment of sanctions passed by Congress last year, and asks Senate committees to hold hearings into what exactly happened in the private meeting between Putin and Trump, including obtaining relevant notes and other information.

But this isn't the only Russia-related resolution the Senate is considering today.

Senators are set to vote soon on another resolution written by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. That one rejects a proposal from Russia's Vladimir Putin that might allow the Russian government interview American officials, including former US ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.