White House: Discussions underway for Putin to visit Washington this fall

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, speaking publicly for the first time since President Trump's Russia remarks, said he wished Trump "made a different statement" than the one made in Helsinki.

Coats added that he thinks "that now that has been clarified."

On Wednesday, the President said he misspoke during his news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. He said he should have used the word "wouldn't" instead of "would."

During the news conference, Trump said, "I don't see any reason why it would be" Russia that interfered in the election.

After Trump's remarks on Monday, Coats, without consulting the White House, decided to reassert the intelligence community's assessment that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election.

In the statement, Coats said:

"The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers. We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security."