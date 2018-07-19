President Trump todayBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump: If getting along with Putin doesn't work out, I'll be his "worst enemy"
President Trump insisted in an interview with CNBC that he’s been "far tougher on Russia than any president in many, many years. Maybe ever."
The President said getting along with Russia is a "positive, not a negative."
But he added: "Now, with that being said if that doesn’t work out, I'll be the worst enemy he's ever had — the worst he's ever had."
Trump also criticized former President Obama.
“Obama didn’t do it," he said. "Obama was a patsy for Russia. A total patsy. Look at the statement he made. He thought the mics were turned off okay, the stupid statement he made. No one makes a big deal of that."
US intel chief appears to learn about potential Putin visit from reporter
From CNN's Jenna McLaughlin and David Siegel
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats learned of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit this fall to Washington from an NBC reporter while speaking on stage at a security event, it appears.
As NBC's Andrea Mitchell was wrapping up questions with Coats, she was informed that the White House had announced Putin would be visiting in the fall for a second summit.
Coats asked her to repeat herself and was visibly surprised, saying, “Well, that’s going to be special.”
In a follow up question from the audience, Coats said he was not aware of the Putin invitation. He said he didn’t know what the agenda would be.
Asked if he would recommend against another one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin, Coats said, “If I were asked that question, I would look for a different way.”
Intel chief Dan Coats: "I don't know what happened" in the Trump-Putin meeting
From CNN's Jamie Crawford and Jenna McLaughlin
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said he didn’t know what was said in the one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.
"I don’t know what happened in that meeting," Coats said at the Aspen Security Forum. "I think as time goes by and the President has already mentioned some of the things that happened in that meeting, I think we will learn more. But that is the President’s prerogative. If he had asked me how that should be conducted, I would have suggested a different way, but that’s not my role, that’s not my job. So it is what it is.”
Coats said it is "undeniable" that Russia is trying to "undermine our basic values that divide us with our allies."
"They're the ones that are trying to wreak havoc over the election process," he said. "We need to call them out on that. It is critical that we do so and then take steps to make sure that they're not able to do this with the election coming up."
White House: Discussions underway for Putin to visit Washington this fall
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Discussions are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Washington this fall, the White House said.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders announced the development on Twitter:
US intel chief: I wish the President would have "made a different statement"
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, said he wished President Trump "made a different statement" on Russia's interference in the 2016 election than the one made in Helsinki.
Coats added that he thinks "that now that has been clarified."
On Wednesday, the President said he misspoke during his news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland. He said he should have used the word "wouldn't" instead of "would."
During the news conference, Trump said, "I don't see any reason why it would be" Russia that interfered in the election.
After Trump's remarks on Monday, Coats, without consulting the White House, decided to reassert the intelligence community's assessment that Moscow interfered in the 2016 election.
In the statement, Coats said:
"The role of the Intelligence Community is to provide the best information and fact-based assessments possible for the President and policymakers. We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security."
Former US ambassador sought by Putin thanks Senate for its support
Former Ambassador Michael McFaul took to Twitter to thank the US Senate for rejecting Russian Vladimir Putin's proposal to question him and other American officials.
He also reacted to today's statement from the White House on Putin's proposal.
“I don’t consider it 'sincerity' to falsely accuse US government officials of being criminals," he tweeted.
Earlier today, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the proposal was made “in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it.”
Senate votes 98-0 to reject Putin's proposal to interrogate US officials despite Trump reversal
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
The US Senate just voted 98-0 to oppose a Putin proposal to interrogate US officials, even after a last-minute reversal by President Trump.
The resolution was crafted after the White House appeared yesterday to be open to the idea, which would have included Russian prosecutors interviewing former U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul.
The White House decision not to reject the idea outright garnered outrage from lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.
Shortly before the vote was scheduled to occur, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the proposal was made “in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it.”
Every present Senator voted in favor of the resolution, which expressed the sense of the Senate that no current or former diplomat, civil servant, law enforcement official, member of the Armed Forces or political appointee should be made available to Putin’s government for an interrogation.
Schumer called on Trump to speak out: Ahead of the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on President Trump to personally reject Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to interview American officials, including former US ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.
Schumer added it was "neither the policy nor the practice of the United States to submit our citizens, let alone our ambassadors to a foreign adversary."
White House says Trump "disagrees" with Putin's proposal to question Americans
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just issued a statement that says President Trump disagrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to question Americans, including the former US ambassador to Russia.
"It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it," she said. "Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt."
Wait... what proposal?
The White House said on Wednesday it is entertaining a proposal raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin to interrogate Americans in exchange for assistance in the ongoing US investigation into election interference.
Putin raised the idea in his summit talks with President Trump on Monday, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. The Americans wanted for questioning by Moscow include Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia, and American-born financier Bill Browder, who successfully lobbied the US government to impose new sanctions on Moscow.
Sanders indicated on Wednesday no final decision had been made but that the proposal was under consideration.
"The President's going to meet with his team and we'll let you know when we have an announcement on that," she said.
That response drew outcry from diplomats and lawmakers.
This Republican senator blocked a bipartisan effort to rebuke Trump on Russia
From CNN’s Ted Barrett and Kristin Wilson
A top Senate Republican leader blocked passage Thursday of a non-binding bipartisan resolution related to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican, complained the resolution — which was written by GOP Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons — was "purely a symbolic act." He said he wanted Senate committees to dig into the issues involved before deciding next steps. He said those steps could include new sanctions against Russia to punish that country for its meddling in US elections.
What was in the proposal: Their proposal rejects Putin's denial of election interference, calls for the immediate enactment of sanctions passed by Congress last year, and asks Senate committees to hold hearings into what exactly happened in the private meeting between Putin and Trump, including obtaining relevant notes and other information.
But this isn't the only Russia-related resolution the Senate is considering today.
Senators are set to vote soon on another resolution written by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. That one rejects a proposal from Russia's Vladimir Putin that might allow the Russian government interview American officials, including former US ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.