Trump: If getting along with Putin doesn't work out, I'll be his "worst enemy"

President Donald Trump looks on during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump looks on during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump insisted in an interview with CNBC that he’s been "far tougher on Russia than any president in many, many years. Maybe ever."

The President said getting along with Russia is a "positive, not a negative."

But he added: "Now, with that being said if that doesn’t work out, I'll be the worst enemy he's ever had — the worst he's ever had."

Trump also criticized former President Obama.

“Obama didn’t do it," he said. "Obama was a patsy for Russia. A total patsy. Look at the statement he made. He thought the mics were turned off okay, the stupid statement he made. No one makes a big deal of that."