Trump says Russia isn't targeting the US
From CNN's Noah Gray
Asked if Russia is still targeting the United States, President Trump appeared to tell reporters on Wednesday "no."
But this intelligence official disagrees: The President's denial comes less than a week after Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats raised the alarm on growing cyberattack threats against the United States, saying the situation is at a "critical point."
"The warning signs are there. The system is blinking. It is why I believe we are at a critical point," Coats said, addressing the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, on Friday.
Toughest president ever? Trump then went on to say that he has been the tougher US President on Russa ever.
"We are doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia. And there's been no President ever as tough as I have been on Russia," Trump said
"All you have to do is look at the numbers, look at what we've done. Look at sanctions. Look at ambassadors not there. Look at unfortunately at what happened in Syria recently," he went on.
"And I think President Putin knows that better than anybody certainly a lot better than the media. He understands it and he's not happy about it and he shouldn't be happy about it,. Because there's never been a President as tough on Russia as I have been," Trump continued as his staff shouted at press to leave the room
John McCain: Trump is "playing right into Putin's hands"
Senate Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain said President Trump “is playing right into Putin’s hands” with his comments on Montenegro.
Why we're talking about Montenegro and NATO: NATO requires all members to help defend fellow member nations that have been attacked. But Trump seemingly questioned the US's commitment to that during an interview that aired Tuesday evening.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson asked: "Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?"
Trump responded:
"I've asked the same question. Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. ... They are very strong people. They are very aggressive people, they may get aggressive, and congratulations, you are in World War III."
"I understand, but that's the way it was set up ... Don't forget, I just got here a little more than a year and a half ago, but I took over the conversation three or four days ago and I said you have to pay."
This meeting comes as Trump faces fallout from his trip to Europe.
President Trump is facing bipartisan fury over his glowing remarks about Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, he said he misspoke during his news conference with the Russian president — but this morning he again defended the meeting.
He also criticized US allies during last week's NATO summit. During an interview that aired on Tuesday, Trump seemingly questioned the United States' commitment to defending all NATO allies.
Trump defends his meeting with Putin (again)
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
President Trump on Twitter this morning defend his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — one day after he walked back some remarks he made during the summit.
Trump has repeatedly defended the Russia-US meeting and his relationship with Putin.
Here's how we got to this moment:
- Monday: At a meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Trump would not endorse US intelligence findings on Russian election interference over Putin's denial.
- Quickly after that: Trump was fiercely criticized for his comments and several top congressional Republicans and conservative media commentators condemned his remarks.
- Tuesday: Trump attempted to clean up the controversy when he said he had misspoken during the news conference and affirmed that he has "full faith and support for America's intelligence agencies."
What happened during the Trump-Putin meeting? The US isn't saying.
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette and Abby Phillip
Russia announced it was ready to pursue agreements reached by Presidents Putin and Trump — but the White House and Pentagon would not confirm any agreements had been made or offer any details.
What we know: Trump and Putin met for about two hours during their summit in Helsinki with only translators present.
What we don't: It is still not clear what the two men discussed or agreed to during their meeting.
Here's what Russia said yesterday:
"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is ready for practical implementation of the agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the sphere of international security achieved at the Helsinki summit," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian military spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.