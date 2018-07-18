Asked if Russia is still targeting the United States, President Trump appeared to tell reporters on Wednesday "no."

But this intelligence official disagrees: The President's denial comes less than a week after Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats raised the alarm on growing cyberattack threats against the United States, saying the situation is at a "critical point."

"The warning signs are there. The system is blinking. It is why I believe we are at a critical point," Coats said, addressing the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, on Friday.

Toughest president ever? Trump then went on to say that he has been the tougher US President on Russa ever.

"We are doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia. And there's been no President ever as tough as I have been on Russia," Trump said

"All you have to do is look at the numbers, look at what we've done. Look at sanctions. Look at ambassadors not there. Look at unfortunately at what happened in Syria recently," he went on.

"And I think President Putin knows that better than anybody certainly a lot better than the media. He understands it and he's not happy about it and he shouldn't be happy about it,. Because there's never been a President as tough on Russia as I have been," Trump continued as his staff shouted at press to leave the room

Watch the moment: