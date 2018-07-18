President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
SOON: President Trump speaks at a cabinet meeting
President Trump will hold a cabinet meeting at 11:30 a.m. ET. He's expected to give remarks to the press during it.
This meeting comes as Trump faces fallout from his trip to Europe.
President Trump is facing bipartisan fury over his glowing remarks about Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, he said he misspoke during his news conference with the Russian president — but this morning he again defended the meeting.
He also criticized US allies during last week's NATO summit. During an interview that aired on Tuesday, Trump seemingly questioned the United States' commitment to defending all NATO allies.
Trump defends his meeting with Putin (again)
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
President Trump on Twitter this morning defend his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — one day after he walked back some remarks he made during the summit.
Here's this tweet:
Trump has repeatedly defended the Russia-US meeting and his relationship with Putin.
Here's how we got to this moment:
- Monday: At a meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Trump would not endorse US intelligence findings on Russian election interference over Putin's denial.
- Quickly after that: Trump was fiercely criticized for his comments and several top congressional Republicans and conservative media commentators condemned his remarks.
- Tuesday: Trump attempted to clean up the controversy when he said he had misspoken during the news conference and affirmed that he has "full faith and support for America's intelligence agencies."
What happened during the Trump-Putin meeting? The US isn't saying.
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette and Abby Phillip
Russia announced it was ready to pursue agreements reached by Presidents Putin and Trump — but the White House and Pentagon would not confirm any agreements had been made or offer any details.
What we know: Trump and Putin met for about two hours during their summit in Helsinki with only translators present.
What we don't: It is still not clear what the two men discussed or agreed to during their meeting.
Here's what Russia said yesterday:
"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is ready for practical implementation of the agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the sphere of international security achieved at the Helsinki summit," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian military spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.