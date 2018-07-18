President Trump will hold a cabinet meeting at 11:30 a.m. ET. He's expected to give remarks to the press during it.

This meeting comes as Trump faces fallout from his trip to Europe.

President Trump is facing bipartisan fury over his glowing remarks about Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, he said he misspoke during his news conference with the Russian president — but this morning he again defended the meeting.

He also criticized US allies during last week's NATO summit. During an interview that aired on Tuesday, Trump seemingly questioned the United States' commitment to defending all NATO allies.