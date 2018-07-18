White House denies President Trump doesn't think Russia is targeting US

The White House denied on Wednesday that President Trump doesn't believe Russia is targeting the United States.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said she spoke with Trump about his answer earlier during a Cabinet meeting, said the President was declining to answer shouted questions when he said "no" to a question about Russia's current efforts.

"The President said thank you very much and said no to answering questions," Sanders said."The President and his administration are working very hard to make sure Russia is unable to meddling in our elections," she said, indicating Trump does believe Russia poses a current threat.

"We certainly believe that we are taking steps to make sure they can’t do it again," Sanders said.

This was the exchange:

Reporter: “Is Russia still targeting the US, Mr. President?”

President Trump: “Thank you very much, no.”

Vega: “No, you don’t believe that to be the case?”

Trump: “Thank you very much everybody. We’re doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia. There’s been no President ever as tough as I have been on Russia.

Watch: