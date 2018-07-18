President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
A timeline of Trump's remarks about Russian election meddling over the past 54 hours
President Donald Trump and his White House staff, facing an onslaught of bipartisan fury over his glowing remarks about Vladimir Putin, have been forced to walk-back, clarify, and outright deny remarks Trump made that have cast doubt on his belief in US intelligence agencies' findings that the Russians did in fact meddle in the US election.
Confused? You're not alone. Here's a short timeline of what's been said:
Monday, 11:50 a.m. ET: During Monday's news conference, Trump sided with Putin over US intelligence, saying, "My people came to me -- Dan Coats came to me and some others -- they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be." Moments later, he added, "I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today."
Monday, 3:40 p.m. ET: Trump tweeted, "As I said today and many times before, 'I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people.' However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along!"
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. ET: Facing a growing backlash upon returning to Washington, D.C., Trump said that he "realized there is some need for clarification" about his remarks on Russian interference in the 2016 US election. "In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't.'" He explained he had reviewed a transcript and video of his remarks. "The sentence should have been: 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia'," he said. Sort of a double negative."
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET: Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump was asked by a reporter if Russia was still targeting the US. "No," he responded, looking directly at the reporter.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET: Asked about the comment later, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the President was declining to answer shouted questions when he said "no," and not disputing intelligence findings. "The President said 'thank you very much' and said no to answering questions," Sanders said.
Wednesday, 5 p.m. ET: President Trump said he holds his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Moscow's attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election. In an interview with CBS News anchor Jeff Glor, Trump said Putin was culpable as Russia's leader. "I would because he’s in charge of the country just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country," Trump said. "So certainly as the leader of the country you would have to hold him responsible."
State Dept calls Russia's request to investigate US citizens "absurd"
From CNN's Elise Labott, Kevin Liptak & Marc Rod
State Department spokesman Heather Nauert called the Russian request to investigate US citizens “absurd” and said the US “does not stand by Russian allegations” about the American individuals, including Bill Browder.
This is very different than what White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at the White House today, when she said they were taking the proposal under consideration. "The President's going to meet with his team and we'll let you know when we have an announcement on that," Sanders said.
Who is Bill Browder? A leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, American financial manager Bill Browder believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is "using everything he's got" to get him. Browder pursued the imposition of sanctions on Russia following the death of his lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in Russian custody in 2009.
Putin suggested Browder would be of primary interest in such an interrogation, and accused Browder's associates of funneling millions of dollars earned illegally in Russia into the US to aid the Hillary Clinton campaign.
"Putin wants me pretty badly. This is not the first time that he's made an attempt to get me," Browder said in an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "Yes, I'm a bargaining chip, but he's using everything he's got with whomever he's got it with to try to get me."
The reporter who asked Trump the Russia question thinks he was answering her when he said "no"
Cecilia Vega, the senior White House correspondent for ABC News who shouted out the question about if Russia was still targeting the US to President Trump earlier today, is now weighing in on Twitter.
Trump said, "No," after Vega's question, but it's now unclear if he was answering her.
Vega says Trump "was looking directly at me when he spoke," heard her clearly and "answered two of my questions."
This, of course, differs than how President Trump and the White House now see it. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters this afternoon that Trump was simply saying "no," he wouldn't take anymore questions.
Sarah Sanders said she's not aware of recording of Trump-Putin meeting
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House would not say on Wednesday whether President Trump told President Putin to stay out of US elections.
Asked by CNN's Jim Acosta whether Trump relayed that message to Putin during their one-on-one in Helsinki, press secretary Sarah Sanders said only that they discussed meddling.
She also said she was not aware of a recording of the two leaders' meeting.
Here's how the exchange played out:
CNN: Did the President tell Vladimir Putin at their summit in Helsinki to stay out of US elections?
Sanders: Certainly the President, as both he and President Putin said, discussed election meddling. I think we’ve made very clear what our position is on that front.
CNN: I know they discussed election meddling, but did the President of the United States tell the President of Russia to stay out of US elections?
Sanders: The President has made clear to Vladimir Putin they should stay out of the US elections.
CNN: Was there a recording made of their one-on-one meeting?
Sanders: I’m not aware of one.
Listen for yourself: Watch Trump say "no" to a reporter's question and decide how he meant it
President Trump said "no," but that's about all that's clear.
Initially it appeared the President was responding "no" to a reporter's question asking if he believed Russia was still targeting the US. Now, the White House says that's not the case.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said she spoke with Trump about his answer, said the President was declining to answer shouted questions when he said "no."
Listen for yourself:
Here's what the White House says Trump and Putin talked about in their private meeting
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders listed a number of topics that were included in President Trump's private one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Sanders listed Syrian humanitarian aid, Israeli security, North Korea, denuclearization, Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea, reducing Russian and US nuclear arsenals, and “your favorite topic” Russian interference in elections.
Sanders said the meeting reflected the "beginning of the dialogue with Russia and our administration and theirs and we’re going to continue working through those things."
Sanders also said Putin's proposal of having Russian prosecutors question US officials, including former US ambassador to Russia Mike McFaul, arose in Trump's meeting, but she said no agreements were reached.
"He said it was an interesting idea. He didn't commit to anything," Sanders said. "We've committed to nothing."
White House: We're working on "bold reforms" to stop Russian election interference
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the Trump administration is working on "bold reforms" to ensure Russian interference in US elections never happens again.
Sanders was asked if Trump sees Russian meddling in the 2016 election as "an attack on democracy."
The President has faced continued furor over his remarks about election meddling made alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki.
Here's what Sanders said today:
The President thinks that we have to focus on securing our election integrity and our election systems, which is why he has spent so much time with his administration making sure that this doesn't happen again. Let's not forget this didn't happen under President Trump's watch. This happened under the Obama administration. We’re taking steps, we're making bold reforms to try to fix this and make sure it never happens again.
White House denies President Trump doesn't think Russia is targeting US
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House denied on Wednesday that President Trump doesn't believe Russia is targeting the United States.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders, who said she spoke with Trump about his answer earlier during a Cabinet meeting, said the President was declining to answer shouted questions when he said "no" to a question about Russia's current efforts.
"The President said thank you very much and said no to answering questions," Sanders said."The President and his administration are working very hard to make sure Russia is unable to meddling in our elections," she said, indicating Trump does believe Russia poses a current threat.
"We certainly believe that we are taking steps to make sure they can’t do it again," Sanders said.
This was the exchange:
Reporter: “Is Russia still targeting the US, Mr. President?”
President Trump: “Thank you very much, no.”
Vega: “No, you don’t believe that to be the case?”
Trump: “Thank you very much everybody. We’re doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia. There’s been no President ever as tough as I have been on Russia.
