President Trump told reporters that Michael Cohen is no longer his personal lawyer.

"I haven't spoken to Michael in a long time," Trump said. "But I always liked Michael. And he's a good person."

Cohen has not been charged with a crime, but the FBI raid of his home, hotel room and office in early April revealed that prosecutors had zeroed in on his personal financial dealings, including the payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf before the election.

This week, Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump's lawyers in the Russia investigation, said Cohen is not cutting a deal with federal prosecutors.

