President Trump todayBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump says Michael Cohen isn't his personal lawyer anymore
President Trump told reporters that Michael Cohen is no longer his personal lawyer.
"I haven't spoken to Michael in a long time," Trump said. "But I always liked Michael. And he's a good person."
Cohen has not been charged with a crime, but the FBI raid of his home, hotel room and office in early April revealed that prosecutors had zeroed in on his personal financial dealings, including the payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf before the election.
This week, Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump's lawyers in the Russia investigation, said Cohen is not cutting a deal with federal prosecutors.
Watch more:
Trump blames Democrats for separation of immigrant children from parents at the border
President Trump, speaking moments ago to reporters on the White House lawn, blamed Democrats for the thousands of migrant children who have been separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
"The children, the children can be taken care of quickly, beautifully and immediately," Trump said.
Trump said the "Democrats' law" forced that action at the border.
"The Democrats can come to us as they actually are in all fairness. We are talking to them, and they can change the whole border security," the President said.
Trump rejects Republicans' compromise immigration bill, effectively dooming it
President Trump on Friday morning delivered a potentially fatal blow to a compromise immigration bill under development in the House.
Trump said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" that he is not planning to sign the negotiated measure.
The compromise is effectively doomed: Without Trump's support, and with a pledge to veto the legislation, it would be almost impossible to pass the legislation in the House, as members across the ideological spectrum are already hesitant to back the legislation on the political third-rail issue and many lawmakers have said they are only interested in a bill that can become law.
The draft bill is the product of weeks of negotiations behind closed doors between Republican moderates and conservatives, convened by leadership after dueling rebellions by both flanks.
Trump: I was joking about wishing people would "sit up at attention" like North Koreans do for Kim Jong Un
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
President Donald Trump said Friday he wants "my people" to sit up at attention as North Koreans do for dictator Kim Jong Un, later adding that he was joking.
"He's the head of the country," Trump said of Kim Friday during a live interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends."
"And I mean he's the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different."
"He speaks and his people sit up at attention," the President added. "I want my people to do the same."
Later Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House his remark was a joke. "I was kidding," he said. "You don't understand sarcasm."
Trump says "it's possible" he'll meet with Putin
President Trump said "it's possible that we'll meet" when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump again said Russia should be reinstated as a member of the G8. "I think it's better to have Russia in than to have Russia out," he said.
He then added that it was President Obama who lost Crimea — which is what triggered Russia being booted from the annual meeting of countries — because Putin didn't respect him.
"This was long before I got there," Trump said.
Trump says Trump Jr. statement about Russia meeting is "irrelevant"
President Trump called Don Jr.'s misleading statement about his controversial 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower "irrelevant," because it was given to the New York Times and not a "high tribunal of judge."
About that statement: The New York Times initially reported in July 2017 that Trump Jr. met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya along with Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law who has a senior role in the White House, and Paul Manafort, who was campaign chair at the time, in Trump Tower in June 2016.
Trump Jr. responded with a statement saying the meeting was "primarily" about adoption and its relation to US sanctions on Russia under the Magnitsky Act.
But shortly after that first report, it was shown the initial statement was misleading. The Times reported that Trump Jr. accepted the meeting in hopes that it would yield damaging information on Hillary Clinton, and Trump Jr. said it had not. After the Times obtained an email chain showing an acquaintance, Rob Goldstone, offered Trump Jr. a meeting where he could obtain information as part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign, Trump Jr. posted the emails online.
Trump: The top people at the FBI were plotting against my election
President Trump told "Fox & Friends" this morning that the FBI looked "very bad" in a report released yesterday by the inspector general, which detailed the handling of Hillary Clinton's emails.
Trump put the blame squarely on former FBI Director James Comey, whose actions in the Clinton email investigation were criticized in the IG report.
"The top people were horrible," Trump said. "You look at what happened, they were plotting against my election, probably has never happened like that, in terms of intelligence, in terms of anything else. But they were actually plotting against my election."
Trump says he "can't speak" to Kim Jong Un's history of executing his own people
President Trump was asked how Kim Jong Un could love his people if he's killing them. The President said he couldn't speak to that.
"I can't speak to that. I can only speak to the fact that we signed an incredible agreement. It's great," Trump said.
Trump: Scott Pruitt "has done a fantastic job at EPA"
A steady stream of negative headlines involving Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has official Washington wondering whether the embattled agency chief can hold onto his job.
However, President Trump says he has done "fantastic" work.
"I'm looking at Scott, and Scott has done a fantastic job at EPA," Trump told reporters.