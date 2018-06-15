Here’s what Trump said about Paul Manafort — hours before he was sent to jail

President Trump wants people to know that he feels bad for his former colleagues who are facing charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

"I feel badly about a lot of them because I think a lot of it is very unfair," the President said.

Trump mentioned former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who's in court today on new witness tampering and conspiracy charges.

"Manafort has nothing to do with our campaign," Trump said. "But I tell you, I feel a little badly about it. They went back 12 years to get things that he did 12 years ago. Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time."

He also expressed distress for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador.

"I feel badly for General Flynn. He's lost his house, he's lost his life. And some people say, 'he lied' and some people say, 'he didn't lie.' Really it turned out maybe he didn't lie," he told reporters.

Trump declined to say whether he would offer up a pardon for his former colleagues.

"I do want to see people treated fairly," he said. "That's what it's all about."