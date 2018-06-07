President Trump and Japan's Abe meetBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
President Trump says Kim summit more than "photo-op"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said Thursday his upcoming talks with Kim Jong Un will amount to more than just a good picture.
The summit is "more than a photo-op," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
He said the "summit is all ready to go" and that it could extend beyond a single day.
Trump greets Shinzo Abe at the White House
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe just arrived at the White House. He and President Trump will have a meeting and a working lunch before they hold a 2 p.m. press conference.
Abe retweets (then deletes) Trump's attack on a GOP senator
Japan's prime minister tweeted this morning that he's looking forward to visiting Trump at the White House.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe responded that he, too, was looking forward to fruitful talks — but appears to have selected the wrong tweet to quote.
Instead, his tweet referenced a Trump tweet attacking Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.
Abe has since deleted the tweet.
Trump tweets on Abe visit: "Looking forward to seeing my friend"
President Trump tweeted this morning that he's looking forward to Japan's Shinzo Abe White House visit today:
Abe will arrive at the White House at noon. The two leaders will have a meeting and a working lunch before holding a 2 p.m. press conference.
President Trump and Japan's Abe are meeting today ahead of next week's summit
Trump is welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House today to discuss the President's upcoming summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
The President plans to consult with Abe, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said last week. They will likely also talk about trade issues, she said.
The two leaders met in April at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to discuss the highly-anticipated meeting with North Korea.
It was the second time Trump had welcomed Abe to his Florida club.
In February last year, the two men conferred on the dining patio after Kim had ordered the test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Fourteen months later, Trump is preparing for talks with Kim, leaving Abe sidelined.