Vice President Mike Pence sang the praise of the job the federal government did handling hurricanes in 2017 — despite the recent report about the higher than reported death toll in Puerto Rico,

Pence said the 2018 hurricane season would be handled just as well.

"We are prepared, just as we were last year, with those historic and unprecedented hurricanes," Pence said. "Mr. President, I know you well and I know you have no higher priority than the safety and the security of the American people.

There was no talk about Puerto Rico while cameras were in the room.

A Harvard University study estimated that 4,645 people died from Hurricane Maria and its aftermath in Puerto Rico.