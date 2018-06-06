President Trump, speaking at the 2018 hurricane response briefing, acknowledged Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who was participating via teleconference.

"We have Gov. Rick Scott of Florida there. He's watching, he's done a fantastic job," Trump said before getting political but saying he wasn't.

"He's now running for the United States Senate, and I won't get political but I think you're gonna do very well ok? That's not political is it?" Trump said, while seated at the head of the conference table at FEMA headquarters.

Scott announced he was running for Senate in April, but months before that, Trump said he wished the Florida Republican would.

While visiting Florida after Hurricane Irma, Trump said he hoped Scott would run. Here's that clip: