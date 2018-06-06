Kim Kardashian tweets about Alice Johnson: "BEST NEWS EVER"
Kim Kardashian went to the White House last week to meet with President Trump. Her agenda was to push for a pardon for Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 on charges related to cocaine possession and money laundering.
Kim Kardashian met with Trump about Alice Johnson last week
Alice Johnson, the 63-year-old Tennessee woman who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 on charges related to cocaine possession and money laundering, has at least one celebrity advocate: Kim Kardashian West.
The reality TV star met with Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval Office last week in an attempt to convince him to pardon her.
"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," Kardashian West said in a statement after the meeting. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life."
JUST IN: Trump commutes sentence of Alice Johnson
President Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, according to two White House officials.
She is expected to be released from prison soon.
This follows a White House meeting with Kim Kardashian, who pressed for her release.