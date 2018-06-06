How Kim Kardashian learned about Alice Johnson's case

Alice Johnson, the 63-year-old Tennessee woman who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 on charges related to cocaine possession and money laundering, has at least one celebrity advocate: Kim Kardashian West.

The reality TV star met with Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval Office last week in an attempt to convince him to pardon her.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," Kardashian West said in a statement after the meeting. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life."