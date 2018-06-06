DOJ denied Alice Johnson's request for commutation 3 times in Obama administration

With news of the Alice Johnson commutation today, one question comes to mind: Why didn’t President Obama intervene in this case?

At the time, the Department of Justice recommended denying the petition, so it never reached the White House, a senior Obama administration official told CNN.

The official offered this reason for the DOJ denying the petition: Prosecutors said Johnson was heavily involved in a longstanding drug cartel that was connected to a lot of violence and crime. She was never charged with it, but that came up in the DOJ research on the case, the official said.

“She was not the low-level drug offender that we typically sought to help,” the official said.

A current White House official said the Johnson case came to light as part of conversations between President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and CNN's Van Jones, both of whom helped arrange the President's meeting with Kim Kardashian West last week.