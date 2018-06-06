President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
DOJ denied Alice Johnson's request for commutation 3 times in Obama administration
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
In the Obama administration, the Department of Justice denied Alice Johnson’s petition for commutation three times.
The first rejection happened once during his first term and twice during Obama's second term, including one only days before he left office.
Johnson’s petition never reached the Oval Office because the DOJ always recommended denying her request.
Why Obama didn't intervene in Alice Johnson's case
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
With news of the Alice Johnson commutation today, one question comes to mind: Why didn’t President Obama intervene in this case?
At the time, the Department of Justice recommended denying the petition, so it never reached the White House, a senior Obama administration official told CNN.
The official offered this reason for the DOJ denying the petition: Prosecutors said Johnson was heavily involved in a longstanding drug cartel that was connected to a lot of violence and crime. She was never charged with it, but that came up in the DOJ research on the case, the official said.
A current White House official said the Johnson case came to light as part of conversations between President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and CNN's Van Jones, both of whom helped arrange the President's meeting with Kim Kardashian West last week.
Pence praises FEMA 2017 hurricane response, but didn't talk about Puerto Rico
From CNN's Noah Gray
Vice President Mike Pence sang the praise of the job the federal government did handling hurricanes in 2017 — despite the recent report about the higher than reported death toll in Puerto Rico,
Pence said the 2018 hurricane season would be handled just as well.
"We are prepared, just as we were last year, with those historic and unprecedented hurricanes," Pence said. "Mr. President, I know you well and I know you have no higher priority than the safety and the security of the American people.
There was no talk about Puerto Rico while cameras were in the room.
A Harvard University study estimated that 4,645 people died from Hurricane Maria and its aftermath in Puerto Rico.
President Trump talks politics at FEMA briefing
From CNN's Noah Gray
President Trump, speaking at the 2018 hurricane response briefing, acknowledged Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who was participating via teleconference.
"We have Gov. Rick Scott of Florida there. He's watching, he's done a fantastic job," Trump said before getting political but saying he wasn't.
Scott announced he was running for Senate in April, but months before that, Trump said he wished the Florida Republican would.
While visiting Florida after Hurricane Irma, Trump said he hoped Scott would run. Here's that clip:
Trump praises Cabinet members — except for Jeff Sessions
From CNN's Noah Gray
President Trump went around the table at FEMA, praising members of his Cabinet individually, except one key Cabinet member got nothing more than a quick "thank you."
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Thank You Jeff, thank you very much," Trump said, making eye contact with him, before moving on to continue his circle of elongated praise of others.
Trump has repeatedly lamented picking Sessions as his attorney general. Sessions enraged the President when he recused himself from the Russia investigation.
Just yesterday, Trump tweeted this:
Trump to the first lady: "The people of our country love you"
President Trump recognized his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at today's hurricane briefing at FEMA headquarters.
The first lady hasn't made an appearance in front of the press since May 10. She had a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on May 14.
"Of course we have to start with our great first lady, Melania. Thank you, Melania. She's doing great," the President said. "She went through a little rough patch but she's doing great."
President Trump and the first lady get a hurricane briefing from FEMA
From CNN's Kate Bennett
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington this afternoon for a briefing to discuss preparedness ahead of the 2018 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1.
This is the first time Melania Trump will be in front of press cameras since May 10.
The first lady attended a Monday event at the White House with the President, honoring more than 40 Gold Star Families. It was her public debut since having a medical procedure for a benign kidney condition on May 14. The Monday event was closed to the press, however.
Why everyone is talking about the War of 1812 right now
From CNN's Jim Acosta and Paula Newton
Americans are Googling the War of 1812 right now. A lot. (See the Google Trends screenshot above.)
Why?
President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a testy phone call last month over new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The call included one moment during the conversation in which Trump made an erroneous historical reference to the War of 1812, sources familiar with the discussion told CNN.
What Trump said
According to the sources, Trudeau pressed Trump on how he could justify the tariffs as a "national security" issue. In response, Trump quipped to Trudeau, "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?" referring to the War of 1812.
The problem with the comment
British troops — not Canadians — burned down the White House during the War of 1812. Historians note the British attack on Washington was in retaliation for an American attack on York, Ontario. At the time, the territory was a British colony.
Kim Kardashian: Alice Johnson's commutation "gives hope to so many others"
Kim Kardashian is just getting started.
The reality television star-turned-prison reform advocate tweeted that Trump's decision on Alice Johnson would give hope to "so many others who are also deserving of a second chance," and said she would continue to work with organizations working on their behalf.
She added that her work here is not finished: