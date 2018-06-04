White House press briefingBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
7 questions that could come up in today's press briefing
Sarah Sanders is about to host the week's first White House press briefing. Here are some questions we think reporters may ask.
- The North Korea summit: One source familiar with the North Korea discussions told CNN that Trump's upcoming meeting with Kim Jon Un will me bore of a "meet and greet" than a historic summit. What exactly will this include?
- A possible pardon: The President tweeted this morning that he has "the absolute right" to pardon himself, but suggested that he won't use that power. Does Trump believe he is above the law?
- Trade war fears: Republicans have sharply condemned Trump's new tariffs on several US allies, which have promised to retaliate. Will the administration alter the plan in the face of such criticism?
- Allies call Trump: A call about trade and migration between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron soured last week after Macron criticized Trump's policies. Is the "bromance" over?
- The Russia probe: Why did Trump call special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "unconstitutional"?
- SCOTUS: The Supreme Court today ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same sex couple because of a religious objection. Does the President agree with this opinion?
- The first lady: Melania Trump has not appeared publicly for nearly a month. Why is that?
Dem senator accuses Trump admin of "cruel" effort against immigrant children
A Democratic senator is accusing the Trump administration of being part of a "cruel" effort against unauthorized immigrant children after he was denied entry to a Texas immigration center for unaccompanied minors when he showed up asking for a tour of the facility.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley -- who acknowledged that he had been told in advance he wouldn't be admitted to the facility -- told CNN's "New Day" Monday morning that he believes President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security "do not want members of Congress or the public to know what's going on" in the center.
"It's damaging to children, putting them through a horrific experience in a land where they know no one and they don't know where they're being sent and don't understand why they're being sent just as a way to be, if you will, cruel as a strategy of deterrence, not deterrence from people crossing the border, deterrence from people seeking asylum."
CNN has reached out to both the White House and the Administration for Children and Families, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, for comment.
Senior Republican on Giuliani pardon claim: "I think I would hire a new lawyer"
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, suggested Monday that the President should hire a new lawyer if his current one is telling him that he can pardon himself.
"If I were President of the United States and I had a lawyer that told me I could pardon myself, I think I would hire a new lawyer," Grassley told CNN when asked if he agrees that President Donald Trump could pardon himself.
The Trump-Kim Jong Un summit will be more of a "meet and greet"
President Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be more of a “meet and greet” than the realization of “historic action” that the State Department publicly outlined, according to one source familiar with the discussions.
The consideration is a broad agreement on nuclear disarmament as the objective —then hand it over to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his department to do the negotiation, which the source said could take years.
Last month, Trump announced he had canceled the summit — and then last week announced it was back on.
Here's the moment from Friday:
What happened in politics over the weekend
- A possible trade war? The threat still hangs over the trade talks between the US and China. A delegation, led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, held talks with the Chinese over the weekend in Beijing, and things reportedly went well. The talks with China came just days after Trump announced tariffs on key US allies.
- The US-North Korea summit: North Korea's top three military officials have been replaced as the country prepares for a historic summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump, according to multiple reports.
- Russia probe: Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that the President should not testify before special counsel Robert Mueller because "our recollection keeps changing."
- Also in the Russia probe: Chris Christie knocked the claim from Trump's legal team that, by nature of his office, the President cannot obstruct justice and could simply shut down the Russia investigation altogether.
- This morning: Trump tweeted that he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself.