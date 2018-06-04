President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
9 times Sarah Sanders said Trump "hasn't done anything wrong"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly told reporters that Trump, who tweeted this morning that he has the authority to pardon himself, wouldn't need to do that because he hasn't done anything wrong.
Here are nine times she said the phrase during the White House press briefing.
- Does Trump agree with Rudy Giuliani that a self-pardon would be unthinkable? "Thankfully the President hasn't done anything wrong and wouldn't have any need for a pardon."
- Does he rule out issuing a pardon for himself? "Once again, the President hasn't done anything wrong and therefore wouldn't need one."
- If Trump thinks the special counsel is unconstitutional, why is his DOJ allowing it to continue? "The President knows that the special council isn't needed because once again he hasn't done anything wrong."
- Does the President believe he is above the law? "Certainly not. The President hasn't done anything wrong."
- Does the President believe the framers envisioned a system where the president could pardon himself? "Once again the President hasn't done anything wrong, and we feel very comfortable in that front."
- Is it appropriate for Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to hypothetically talk about the President shooting James Comey? "Thankfully the President hasn't done anything wrong."
- Does Trump assume that special council will find him guilty of something? "No, because he hasn't done anything wrong."
- Trump tweeted he could pardon himself, so there seems to be an assumption that Robert Mueller will find him guilty of something. What would that be? "It seems to be a completely wrong assumption, the president hasn't done anything wrong."
- Has Trump asked for a new opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel on his pardoning powers? "I'm not aware of an ask or recommendation, but certainly would reiterate the fact that the President hasn’t anything wrong."
Sarah Sanders declines to address discrepancy on Trump Tower statement
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly refused to account for the discrepancy between contradictory statements she and the President's lawyers made about Trump's role in dictating the Trump Tower meeting response last summer.
Trump's personal attorneys said in a January letter to special counsel Robert Mueller obtained by the New York Times last week that Trump "dictated a short but accurate response to the New York Times article on behalf of his son, Donald Trump, Jr."
Sanders, meanwhile, said last August that Trump "certainly didn't dictate" the initial misleading statement Trump Jr. released about his meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.
"He weighed in, offered suggestion like any father would do," Sanders said in August.
Sanders was pressed by three different reporters Monday about the contradictory statements and each time she referred questions to the President's personal attorneys.
Asked how the public can trust her comments from the podium, Sanders demurred.
"Once again I can’t comment on a letter from the President's outside counsel," she said.
White House looking into reports Pruitt asked aide to buy used Trump hotel mattress
House Democrats are asking Monday to subpoena records that they think will show that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt used his staff to run personal errands, including trying to buy a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel in Washington during his controversial apartment search.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House is looking into the matter.
"Certainly looking into the matter, I couldn't comment on the specifics of the furniture used in his apartment," she said.
White House: Trump is "certainly not" above the law
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, in response to a briefing question, said that President Trump is "certainly not" above the law.
She added that Trump "has not done anything wrong."
White House preps primetime meeting during North Korea summit
Sarah Sanders refused to share specifics about what was in the letter Kim Jong Un sent President Trump -- "the President said they were interesting" -- though she shared when the first meeting would occur at the June 12 summit in Singapore.
That first meeting will be on June 12 at 9 a.m. Singapore time, which is June 11 at 9 p.m. ET.
It isn't clear who, exactly, the participants would be.
White House: The President hasn't done anything wrong and wouldn't need a pardon
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders rejected questions about whether the President would rule out pardoning himself following his tweet Monday morning.
She declined to say whether the President agrees with his attorney Rudy Giuliani's comment that Trump would be immediately impeached if he pardoned himself.
Here's the moment:
Sarah Sanders just took the podium and opened her briefing with praise of the economy under President Trump ("Americans are optimistic, and business is booming") and an update on the North Korean talks. It's also her husband Brian's birthday.
7 questions that could come up in today's press briefing
Sarah Sanders is about to host the week's first White House press briefing. Here are some questions we think reporters may ask.
- The North Korea summit: One source familiar with the North Korea discussions told CNN that Trump's upcoming meeting with Kim Jon Un will me bore of a "meet and greet" than a historic summit. What exactly will this include?
- A possible pardon: The President tweeted this morning that he has "the absolute right" to pardon himself, but suggested that he won't use that power. Does Trump believe he is above the law?
- Trade war fears: Republicans have sharply condemned Trump's new tariffs on several US allies, which have promised to retaliate. Will the administration alter the plan in the face of such criticism?
- Allies call Trump: A call about trade and migration between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron soured last week after Macron criticized Trump's policies. Is the "bromance" over?
- The Russia probe: Why did Trump call special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "unconstitutional"?
- SCOTUS: The Supreme Court today ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a same sex couple because of a religious objection. Does the President agree with this opinion?
- The first lady: Melania Trump has not appeared publicly for nearly a month. Why is that?
Dem senator accuses Trump admin of "cruel" effort against immigrant children
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
A Democratic senator is accusing the Trump administration of being part of a "cruel" effort against unauthorized immigrant children after he was denied entry to a Texas immigration center for unaccompanied minors when he showed up asking for a tour of the facility.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley -- who acknowledged that he had been told in advance he wouldn't be admitted to the facility -- told CNN's "New Day" Monday morning that he believes President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security "do not want members of Congress or the public to know what's going on" in the center.
"It's damaging to children, putting them through a horrific experience in a land where they know no one and they don't know where they're being sent and don't understand why they're being sent just as a way to be, if you will, cruel as a strategy of deterrence, not deterrence from people crossing the border, deterrence from people seeking asylum."
CNN has reached out to both the White House and the Administration for Children and Families, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, for comment.