By Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods this week, too
From CNN's Jethro Mullen
The Trump administration yesterday imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
But it wasn't the only tariff-related announcement this week. On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that it was moving ahead with tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese goods as well as measures to restrict Chinese investment in the United States.
After the announcement, China said it was ready to fight back.
"Dumb," "a big mistake" and "bad news": What Republicans are saying about Trump's tariffs
From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett
Republicans on Capitol Hill were fuming after the White House abruptly announced it would begin imposing steel and aluminum tariffs Friday on US allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
The move Thursday came after Republicans had tried to convince the administration for months to target China with tariffs rather than US trading partners, and it could trigger Republicans on Capitol Hill to consider taking action against their own President on trade.
- House Speaker Paul Ryan: "I disagree with this decision."
- Rep. Kevin Brady: "This action puts American workers and families at risk, whose jobs depend on fairly traded products from these important trading partners."
- Sen. Lamar Alexander: "This is a big mistake."
- Sen. Ben Sasse: "This is dumb. Europe, Canada, and Mexico are not China, and you don't treat allies the same way you treat opponents."
- Sen. Pat Toomey: "Bad news that @POTUS has decided to impose taxes on American consumers buying steel and aluminum from our closest allies--Canada, the EU, and Mexico (with whom we run a trade surplus on steel)."
- A Republican senator who asked not to be identified: "I don't like trade wars. There are no winners in trade wars. And this scares me."
Trump imposed tariffs on US allies. They're promising to fight back.
From CNN's Alanna Petroff
America's biggest allies and trade partners are promising to fight back against US tariffs that threaten to spark a global trade war.
The European Union, Canada and Mexico said Thursday that they will respond to new US tariffs on steel and aluminum with punitive measures targeting American products worth billions of dollars.
Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said the bloc would move ahead with tariffs that are expected to affect roughly $7.5 billion worth of US exports. It will also lodge a case with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, outlined the country's retaliation plan on Thursday: She said that Canada will place tariffs on American goods, including steel and aluminum.
And the Mexican government said that the US action was not justified, and that it would retaliate with its own comparable penalties on US products including lamps, pork, fruit, cheese and flat steel.