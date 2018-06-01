Letter from Kim Jong Un was "carefully examined" for toxins, official says

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would advise President Trump on the North Korea talks to “be interested in the details," but cautioned him not to fall in love with the deal.

"You have to not want the deal too much," he said.

"If you fall in love with the deal, and it's too important for you to get it, and the details become less significant, you could get snookered. And I think the President is fully aware of that as he goes into it."

McConnell's comments came in an appearance at a conference in Louisville.

He said he expects talks with the North Koreans to be challenging.

“I think you can anticipate the North Koreans making every effort they can to get sanctions and other relief, and give up as little as possible," McConnell said. "It's going to be quite a challenge. And I think for these situations to work, you have to not want the deal too much."