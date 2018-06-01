Trump says North Korea summit will happenBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump says it would be "a big mistake" if Kim summit didn't happen
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump insisted on Friday he hadn't canceled a planned summit with Kim Jong Un, instead saying he was simply responding to provocative statements from North Korea.
He said those concerns are over.
About that letter: He said the letter from Kim, delivered on Friday, was very nice, though later added he hadn't read it.
Trump: We are building a relationship with North Korea
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump said there is forward momentum in US relations with North Korea.
"The relationships are building and that's a very positive thing," he said after meeting a top North Korean envoy in the Oval Office.
Asked about Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearization, Trump said: "I think they want to do that. I know they want to do that."
"They want to develop as a country," Trump said.
JUST IN: President Trump says June 12 meeting with Kim Jong Un will happen
President Trump, speaking outside the White House, just said he will meet Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.
Trump just met with Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief and currently North Korea's top nuclear negotiator, for more than an hour.
It's the highest-level meeting between a US president and a North Korean official since 2000.
Trump sent Kim Jong Un a letter last week. Now the North Korean leader has one for him, too.
All eyes were on President Trump last week when he abruptly called off the potentially historic June 12 meeting in a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump's letter raised questions over the future of talks between Trump and Kim.
Hours later, however, North Korea responded to the letter, and said it was still willing to meet with the US "at any time."
Right now, North Korea's senior official, Kim Yong Chol, is delivering a letter written by his leader to Trump.
We're not sure what's in the letter Trump is receiving today, but here's a copy of the one the President sent to North Korea:
Trump's meeting with Kim Yong Chol has been going on for an hour
North Korean diplomat Kim Yong Chol is still the Oval Office meeting with President Trump. He walked into the office at 1:14 p.m. ET, which means they have now been meeting for an hour.
Kim arrived at the White House this meeting bearing a letter from the country's leader Kim Jong Un. It's not clear what's in the letter.
What we know about the North Korean diplomat who is meeting with Trump right now
From CNN's Jamie Tarabay
Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of North Korea's Party Central Committee, is meeting with President Trump today to hand deliver a letter for Kim Jong Un. He's North Korea's top official in charge of relations between North and South Korea.
Here's what we know about him:
- He led a spy operation. Kim is a former head of North Korea's Reconnaissance Bureau, an espionage and special operations organization.
- He is believed to have been involved in a torpedo attack. The South Korean warship Cheonan sank in the 2010 attack, killing 46 South Korean sailors.
- His led the delegation from the North in Pyeongchang Olympics. His inclusion as part of the delegation raised eyebrows given his suspected role in the Cheonan's sinking.
- He is often photographed by Kim Jong Un's side. He attended both recent meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the demilitarized zone.
- He's under US sanctions because of the torpedo attack. Kim got a waiver from the US government to allow him to travel beyond the 25-mile radius of New York City and the United Nations to visit President Trump.
- He is the most senior North Korean official to visit the US since 2000. He and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had two meetings this week in New York.
There was no handshake when the North Korean diplomat got to the White House
President Trump received a top-level visitor from North Korea on Friday who came bearing a letter from the country's leader Kim Jong Un.
Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief and currently the country's top nuclear negotiator, entered the Oval Office at 1:14 p.m. ET.
Trump did not greet Kim when his car pulled up to the White House. Instead, chief of staff John Kelly and a top CIA official met the visitor on the White House South Lawn.
There was little ceremony and no handshake.
North Korean diplomat is in the Oval Office
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Kim Yong Chol, a top North Korean envoy, has gone to the Oval Office after arriving at the White House.
Kim is delivering a letter to Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He was in New York City earlier this week to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
North Korean diplomat is on his way to the White House with letter for Trump
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump is due to receive a letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un any minute now, the latest step toward a meeting between the two world leaders.
Trump plans to meet in the Oval Office with Kim's envoy, Kim Yong Chol, who is bringing the letter, the White House said. It's the highest-level meeting between a US president and a North Korean official since 2000.
Top-level US officials have not read the letter from Kim to Trump, but are aware generally of its contents, a person familiar with the matter said. They learned of the letter's substance through diplomatic channels in the absence of reading the letter itself, the person said.