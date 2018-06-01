Trump hasn't read the letter from Kim Jong Un

President Trump said he would retire the phrase "maximum pressure" in describing the US campaign to choke off North Korea.

He said sanctions would remain in place, but that he's looking to improve ties.

"I don't want to use the term maximum pressure anymore. I don't want to use that term. We're getting along. You see the relationship. It's not a question of maximum pressure," he said.

He said he didn't raise human rights during his meeting on Friday.