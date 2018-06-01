President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
North Korean diplomat is in the Oval Office
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Kim Yong Chol, a top North Korean envoy, has gone to the Oval Office after arriving at the White House.
Kim is delivering a letter to Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He was in New York City earlier this week to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Top-level US officials have not read the letter from Kim to Trump, but are aware generally of its contents, a person familiar with the matter said. They learned of the letter's substance through diplomatic channels in the absence of reading the letter itself, the person said.
Trump talks about "historic" economic numbers in Coast Guard speech
From CNN’s Betsy Klein –
Kicking off his speech at the US Coast Guard Change of Command Ceremony, President Trump touted his administration’s “historic” economic numbers.
Trump economic adviser rejects criticism of the President's jobs tweet
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow rejected criticism that President Donald Trump's tweet Friday morning previewing the jobs report was inappropriate.
"He didn't give any numbers," Kudlow said "No one revealed the numbers to the public."
Still, Kudlow confirmed that the President did know about the jobs numbers when he tweeted Friday morning, "Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning."
Kudlow said he briefed the President on the numbers Thursday evening.
Kudlow went on to argue that "short sellers might have looked at that (tweet) and said he's gaming us."
But CNN pressed Kudlow, asking: "Why would the President tell anybody to look at the jobs report if it was going to be negative?"
Kudlow responded, "You'll have to ask...that's a therapy thing. He's got a -- he likes to tweet."
He added that "a lot of people were waiting for the jobs numbers."
Why the tweet is in question
Federal law requires an hour between when a report is released, and when federal officials can comment on the numbers. Trump's 7:21 a.m. tweet came more than an hour before the today's report was released.
Trump and France's Macron talked about "the need to rebalance trade with Europe," White House says
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone last night. The call came hours after Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
Before the two leaders talked, Macron released his own statement saying he “regrets the US decision to confirm tariffs in steel and aluminum.” He said he planed to convey his "convictions" to trump during the phone call.
“This decision does not conform to the international law to which both the US and Europe have subscribed. So it is illegal," Macron said in the statement. "That is why we will take measures and provide answers. This decision is not only illegal, it is a mistake on many points. It is a mistake because it responds to a worldwide unbalance that exists in the worst ways through fragmentations and economic nationalism."
Markets open up after strong jobs report, despite trade war fears
Stocks rebounded after strong jobs report this morning.
The Dow jumped 185 points on solid job gains, modest wage growth, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.6%.
This morning's rally follows sell-off on Thursday caused by worries about a trade war.
