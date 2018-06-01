Trump says North Korea summit will happenBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
What we know about the North Korean diplomat who is meeting with Trump right now
From CNN's Jamie Tarabay
Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of North Korea's Party Central Committee, is meeting with President Trump today to hand deliver a letter for Kim Jong Un. He's North Korea's top official in charge of relations between North and South Korea.
Here's what we know about him:
- He led a spy operation. Kim is a former head of North Korea's Reconnaissance Bureau, an espionage and special operations organization.
- He is believed to have been involved in a torpedo attack. The South Korean warship Cheonan sank in the 2010 attack, killing 46 South Korean sailors.
- His led the delegation from the North in Pyeongchang Olympics. His inclusion as part of the delegation raised eyebrows given his suspected role in the Cheonan's sinking.
- He is often photographed by Kim Jong Un's side. He attended both recent meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the demilitarized zone.
- He's under US sanctions because of the torpedo attack. Kim got a waiver from the US government to allow him to travel beyond the 25-mile radius of New York City and the United Nations to visit President Trump.
- He is the most senior North Korean official to visit the US since 2000. He and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had two meetings this week in New York.
There was no handshake when the North Korean diplomat got to the White House
President Trump received a top-level visitor from North Korea on Friday who came bearing a letter from the country's leader Kim Jong Un.
Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief and currently the country's top nuclear negotiator, entered the Oval Office at 1:14 p.m. ET.
Trump did not greet Kim when his car pulled up to the White House. Instead, chief of staff John Kelly and a top CIA official met the visitor on the White House South Lawn.
There was little ceremony and no handshake.
North Korean diplomat is in the Oval Office
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Kim Yong Chol, a top North Korean envoy, has gone to the Oval Office after arriving at the White House.
Kim is delivering a letter to Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He was in New York City earlier this week to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
North Korean diplomat is on his way to the White House with letter for Trump
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump is due to receive a letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un any minute now, the latest step toward a meeting between the two world leaders.
Trump plans to meet in the Oval Office with Kim's envoy, Kim Yong Chol, who is bringing the letter, the White House said. It's the highest-level meeting between a US president and a North Korean official since 2000.
Top-level US officials have not read the letter from Kim to Trump, but are aware generally of its contents, a person familiar with the matter said. They learned of the letter's substance through diplomatic channels in the absence of reading the letter itself, the person said.
Trump talks about "historic" economic numbers in Coast Guard speech
From CNN’s Betsy Klein –
Kicking off his speech at the US Coast Guard Change of Command Ceremony, President Trump touted his administration’s “historic” economic numbers.
SOON: Trump speaks at Coast Guard event
Any minute now, President Trump will speak at a US Coast Guard change of command ceremony.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is speaking at the event now.
Trump economic adviser rejects criticism of the President's jobs tweet
From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow rejected criticism that President Donald Trump's tweet Friday morning previewing the jobs report was inappropriate.
"He didn't give any numbers," Kudlow said "No one revealed the numbers to the public."
Still, Kudlow confirmed that the President did know about the jobs numbers when he tweeted Friday morning, "Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning."
Kudlow said he briefed the President on the numbers Thursday evening.
Kudlow went on to argue that "short sellers might have looked at that (tweet) and said he's gaming us."
But CNN pressed Kudlow, asking: "Why would the President tell anybody to look at the jobs report if it was going to be negative?"
Kudlow responded, "You'll have to ask...that's a therapy thing. He's got a -- he likes to tweet."
He added that "a lot of people were waiting for the jobs numbers."
Why the tweet is in question
Federal law requires an hour between when a report is released, and when federal officials can comment on the numbers. Trump's 7:21 a.m. tweet came more than an hour before the today's report was released.
Trump hints at strong jobs report in tweet ahead of its release
From CNN's Chris Isidore
About an hour before the Labor Department released its closely watched jobs number Friday, President Donald Trump was already talking up its contents.
The May jobs report was in fact a good one for a president who likes to brag about the strong jobs market. Unemployment fell to 3.8%, which matched the lowest rate in nearly a half century. Employers added 223,000 jobs in the month, more than more economists were forecasting.
But investors weren't waiting for the official report. Stock futures, bond yields and the value of the dollar all jumped higher immediately after his tweet.
And that might be why the tweet was a problem: There is a federal rule dictating that federal employees who know the jobs numbers ahead of time must keep them secret. The question is whether the president's comment "looking forward to" constitutes commenting on the data. The tweet certainly suggested that a good number was coming.
Trump and France's Macron talked about "the need to rebalance trade with Europe," White House says
President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone last night. The call came hours after Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
Before the two leaders talked, Macron released his own statement saying he “regrets the US decision to confirm tariffs in steel and aluminum.” He said he planed to convey his "convictions" to trump during the phone call.
“This decision does not conform to the international law to which both the US and Europe have subscribed. So it is illegal," Macron said in the statement. "That is why we will take measures and provide answers. This decision is not only illegal, it is a mistake on many points. It is a mistake because it responds to a worldwide unbalance that exists in the worst ways through fragmentations and economic nationalism."