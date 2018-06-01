What we know about the North Korean diplomat who is meeting with Trump right now

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow rejected criticism that President Donald Trump's tweet Friday morning previewing the jobs report was inappropriate.

"He didn't give any numbers," Kudlow said "No one revealed the numbers to the public."

Still, Kudlow confirmed that the President did know about the jobs numbers when he tweeted Friday morning, "Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning."

Kudlow said he briefed the President on the numbers Thursday evening.

Kudlow went on to argue that "short sellers might have looked at that (tweet) and said he's gaming us."

But CNN pressed Kudlow, asking: "Why would the President tell anybody to look at the jobs report if it was going to be negative?"

Kudlow responded, "You'll have to ask...that's a therapy thing. He's got a -- he likes to tweet."

He added that "a lot of people were waiting for the jobs numbers."

Why the tweet is in question

Federal law requires an hour between when a report is released, and when federal officials can comment on the numbers. Trump's 7:21 a.m. tweet came more than an hour before the today's report was released.