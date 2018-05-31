President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Rod Blagojevch's lawyer says he is hopeful Trump will commute the sentence
From CNN’s Ariane de Vogue
Rod Blagojevich's lawyer, Len Goodman, just issued a statement following reports that President Trump is thinking about commuting the former Illinois governor's sentence for corruption.
Read Goodman's full statement:
Obviously, we are hopeful that Pres. Trump will do something for Blagojevich. He has the power to correct this injustice. Blagojevich did not ever improperly enrich himself in office. He did not take gifts or loans from supporters. He followed the rules for campaign fundraising set out by the Supreme Court. He did not take a penny from his campaign fund for his personal benefit. Blagojevich’s priorities as governor benefitted ordinary Illinoisans and not special interests. He pushed through the All Kids insurance program which greatly expanded health care for children in Illinois, and another program that gave free rides on public transport to senior citizens. Yet he was prosecuted anyway by a federal government that had determined to target Blagojevich for removal from office early on during his first term as governor. Federal prosecutors used a cooperating informant to get a wiretap to record all of his conversations, then played selected excerpts at his trial to make him sound corrupt. They rewrote the law and told the jury to convict based on the governor’s “belief” that there was a connection between political contributions and official acts. When that didn’t work and the first jury failed to convict, the prosecutors again rewrote the jury instructions, telling the second jury to reject the governor’s defense if he attempted any political deals in office, virtually assuring that he would be convicted. I am grateful that Pres. Trump understands the unfairness. It’s time for Rod Blagojevich to come home to his wife and daughters.
Here's the real reason behind Donald Trump's pardon spree
Analysis by Chris Cillizza
Donald Trump's pardon of conservative author Dinesh D'Souza on Thursday came with little explanation from the President other than this, via Twitter: "He was treated very unfairly by our government!"
The D'Souza pardon is all of a piece with two other presidential pardons made by Trump during his first 16 months in office. D'Souza, former Bush White House aide Scooter Libby and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio were all seen, by some elements within the conservative movement/Trump's base, as martyrs -- people unfairly persecuted by some combination of out-of-control Democrats and the "deep state."
In all three of these cases, Trump chose not to consult with the Justice Department's Office of Pardon Authority -- making the call on his own. (A president is not required by law to huddle with the Office of Pardon Authority.)
The message Trump appears to be sending: If you are being unfairly prosecuted or persecuted by the deep state within the Justice Department/FBI, I have sympathy for you. I am willing to use my pardon power to absolve you. I've done it before. I'll do it again.
Why might that message be relevant, you ask? Ask Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.
Both Martha Stewart and Rod Blagojevch are "Apprentice" stars
President Trump told reporters he may pardon Martha Stewart and commute the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Trump's help isn't the only thing the two have in common: They also both appeared on various incarnations of the President's reality TV show, "The Apprentice."
Blagojevich was a contestant on the "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010. The taping of the show came between when he was charged with and convicted of corruption. During the show, he even professed his innocence.
Stewart hosted her own edition of the show, with the businesswoman filling Trump's seat in the boardroom, in 2005.
Trump wasn't a fan. In a 2006 letter, Trump told Stewart, "Your performance was terrible in that the show lacked mood, temperament and just about everything a show needs for success."
"I knew it would fail as soon as I first saw it," he added, "and your low ratings bore me out."
Rod Blagojevich's wife: Trump has given our family hope
Patti Blagojevich, the wife of Rod Blagojevich, says President Trump's comments that he may commute the ex-governor's prison sentence has given her and her family hope.
The statement continued: “From the beginning, we’ve eagerly awaited the day when Rod could come back home where he belongs, and we continue to pray our family will be made whole again soon.”
What you need to know about Rod Blagojevich, the ex-governor whose sentence could be commuted
Trump today said he's considering commuting the prison sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois who is serving a 14-year prison term for corruption.
Why he's in prison:
- The charges: Blagojevich, a Democrat, was accused of trying to profit as he considered whom to appoint to succeed Barack Obama when he vacated his Senate seat to move to the White House. He was taken into custody in December 2008 on corruption charges.
- The conviction: He was convicted of corruption in June 2011 after a jury returned 17 guilty verdicts against him.
- The sentence: Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison in December 2011. He was ordered to begin serving within 90 days and pay a $20,000 fine. (Federal prosecutors sought a sentence of 15 to 20 years, but his lawyers called that excessive.)
- The apology: Blagojevich apologized ahead of his sentencing to his state, his family and the judge, in which he said he is "unbelievably sorry." "I've had plenty of time to reflect on all that's happened," Blagojevich said. "I'm here convicted of crimes, and I am accepting of it, acknowledge it."
Sen. Ted Cruz lobbied Trump to pardon D'Souza
From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins
President Trump has officially signed the paperwork to pardon Dinesh D'Souza, according to a White House official.
Trump does not know D'Souza, and the two men have never met, but he began considering pardoning D'Souza several weeks ago, first mentioning his name to other White House officials in the last two weeks.
Several figures personally lobbied Trump to consider pardoning D'Souza, per a source familiar with the negotiations, including Sen. Ted Cruz, who notably is with the President in Texas today.
Cruz tweeted "Bravo!" when the news broke.
Trump says he's considering pardoning Martha Stewart. She didn't vote for him.
President Trump said today that he is considering pardoning Martha Stewart, who served a five-month term between 2004 and 2005 for lying and obstructing justice in a 2001 stock sale.
But unlike Dinesh D'Souza, Stewart is not an outspoken supporter of the President or his policies. In fact, just before the 2016 election, Stewart made it clear she wouldn't be voting for a "totally unprepared" Trump.
Here's what she told CNN:
"This is the most important election of the last 100 years. We have to be certain we elect a person who has experience, knowledge, a base of education in the world of world politics as well as domestic politics. So obviously, I'm voting for Hillary Clinton. We just can't have- we just cant have a country run by someone who is totally unprepared for what comes. There is so much to know and so much to learn and so much diplomacy and kindness and introspection that goes with that kind of you know, job and it does not exist in the world of Donald Trump."
Stewart and Trump do have one thing in common, however: James Comey. The FBI director, who Trump famously fired, was the lead prosecutor in Stewart's trial.
The 3 people Trump said he may help today
President Trump told reporters Thursday that he is considering pardoning Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Both Stewart and Blagojevich were stars with Trump on NBC's "The Apprentice" franchise.
The President's comments came hours after he pardoned the conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza.
Last week, Trump also pardoned the deceased boxer Jack Johnson.
President Trump will meet today with victims of the Santa Fe school shooting
President Trump is traveling today to Houston, Texas, where he'll meet with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Santa Fe High School students returned to school Tuesday for the first time since a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others on the Texas campus on May 18.
Suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, admitted he didn't shoot people he liked and meant to kill the ones he did target, a probable cause affidavit said.
He is accused of capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault on a public servant.