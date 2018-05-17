President Trump todayBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
White House on why Cohen disclosure wasn't included in last year's form
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House said Thursday that President Trump's lawyers determined it wasn't necessary to include reimbursement payment to Michael Cohen on last year's financial disclosure form.
"That was addressed in the financial disclosure. That is something that would be determined by White House counsel," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
In the form released on Wednesday, a footnote indicated that Trump's lawyers didn't believe it was necessary to list the payment, but were doing so in the interest of full transparency.
White House: Trump "strongly feels" Mueller's probe is a witch hunt
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
On the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the President still believes the investigation is a "witch hunt."
"The President knows that there was no collusion in the campaign and he has been quite clear about this. It's gone on for over a year and they've found no evidence," Sanders said in response to a question from CNN's Jeff Zeleny."
She added that Trump still "strongly feels it's a witch hunt" and said the White House and the President could not be "more clear" about that view.
Earlier today, Trump took to Twitter today to voice his frustrations over the probe.
Read his tweets below:
Trump to take questions from press after meeting with NATO Secretary General
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Press secretary Sarah Sanders, pressed on why a planned joint press conference was scrapped on Thursday, said President Donald Trump would likely take questions in the Oval Office later this hour.
"The President will have press at his event here shortly," Sanders told CNN's Jeff Zeleny. "And he's likely take a few questions at that event."
Trump had been expected to hold a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to the White House, but the event wasn't on his schedule when it was released last Wednesday.
White House is moving forward with North Korea summit preparations, despite threats
The White House moving forward with preparations for the June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un, despite North Korea's threats to cancel the meeting.
"We're continuing to move forward in preparations," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
"And the President, as we've said all along will be prepared and ready to meet."
Asked if North Korea was playing a game, Sanders said, "You'd have to ask North Korea what game they're playing."
WH says report of FBI informant should be looked in to, if true
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House said on Thursday that if the FBI had an informant within the Trump campaign it should be investigated.
"If there’s any truth to that it should certainly be looked into," press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.
She said she hadn't spoken to the President about the issue, and wouldn't engage in hypotheticals about whether the report changes Trump's thinking about firing Robert Mueller.
Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted: "Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!"
President Trump donates first quarter salary to VA
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump has donated a quarter's worth of his salary to the Department of Veterans Affairs, White House press secretary announced.
Trump had committed to donating his $400,000 salary to worthy causes. He's previously given it to the Department of Transportation, the National Park Service, the Department of Education, and the Department of Health and Human Services.
The briefing room is filling up but we're still waiting for Sarah Sanders
The White House press briefing was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, but Sarah Sanders has yet to take the podium. Reporters are checking their watches.
6 questions that could come up at today's 1 p.m. press briefing
It's been days since press secretary Sarah Sanders has held a White House press briefing, so she will likely be peppered with questions when she takes the podium today.
Here are a few questions that could come up:
- President Trump tweeted today that special counsel Robert Mueller's probe is a "the greatest Witch Hunt in American History." Mueller has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election for a year. Is the President thinking about firing Mueller?
- Rudy Giuliani says Mueller's team told Trump's lawyers it concluded it can't indict a sitting president. So, is Trump now thinking about sitting down with Mueller for a interview?
- Transcripts from the Senate Judiciary Committee were released yesterday and show how eager Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump campaign were to get dirt on Hillary Clinton in the famous Trump Tower meeting. Did Trump read the transcripts? What does he think about the revelations?
- A New York appeals court has denied Donald Trump’s attorney’s motion to stay the Summer Zervos case, which means the discovery process can move forward. Is Trump concerned about what could be revealed in the discovery process?
- The President acknowledged, by filing his financial disclosure form, that he repaid attorney Michael Cohen more than $100,000. The disclosure, however, triggered questions: An ethics watchdog group has filed a criminal complaint and the Office of Government Ethics referred the disclosure to the Justice Department. Did the President leave the payments off last year's form and why?
- North Korea threatened to cancel an upcoming summit between Kim Jong Un and the President. Has anyone from the Trump administration reached out to North Korea about the threat? Is the summit still on?
Robert Mueller has been overseeing the Russia probe for a year
From CNN’s Marshall Cohen, Caroline Kelly and Liz Stark
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel one year ago. The former FBI director was charged with task of overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Mueller's appointment came more than a week after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in the middle of the FBI's intensifying investigation into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.
Since his appointment, Mueller's team of investigators have interviewed dozens of people and filed criminal charges against several people.
Here's a look at what he's done so far:
- At least 40 people gave interviews to investigators
- 22 people and companies charged
- 75 criminal charges brought so far
- 5 people have pleaded guilty
- 1 person was sentenced
President Trump tweeted this morning about the one-year anniversary of the probe, calling it the "greatest witch hunt in American history."