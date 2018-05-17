Live Updates
May 17, 2018
The past 24 hours: The President's financial disclosure, Trump Tower transcripts and 4 other big stories
A whiplash of news has happened in the past 24 hours.
So, if you're wondering what's happening and where it all stands, here's a quick recap of the biggest news:
- Newly released transcripts: The documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee show how eager Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump campaign were to get dirt on Hillary Clinton in the famous Trump Tower meeting — and how frustrated they were when that meeting didn't produce anything.
- Financial disclosure form: President Trump acknowledged, by filing the form, that he repaid attorney Michael Cohen more than $100,000. It's believed some of the money was to reimburse Cohen for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels.
- Correct assessment: The Senate Intelligence Committee's leaders said they believe that the intelligence community's 2017 assessment of election meddling was correct. Their announcement breaks with Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee who questioned the conclusion that the Russians were trying to help Trump get elected.
- Rudy Giuliani: He says special counsel Robert Mueller's team told Donald Trump's lawyers it concluded it can't indict a sitting president. But a Democratic senator says not so fast.
- Rex Tillerson: The former secretary of state, who was fired by Trump in March, told graduating cadets that respect for truth is paramount to American democracy. "If our leaders seek to conceal the truth, or we as people become accepting of alternative realities that are no longer grounded in facts, then we as American citizens are on a pathway to relinquishing our freedom," he said.
- Steve Bannon: The former Trump political adviser used Cambridge Analytica to try to suppress the black vote in 2016, a whistleblower says.