President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump honors officer killed in Las Vegas shooting
President Trump honored Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed in the October mass shooting, during today's memorial service.
Hartfield was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his wife when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. The off-duty officer "leapt into action, rescuing the wounded and shielding the innocent," Trump said.
Repeating a campaign pledge, Trump says cop killers should get the death penalty
Then-candidate Donald Trump announced in 2015 that if elected president, "One of the first things" he would do would be to sign an executive order to mandate the death penalty for convicted cop killers.
More than two years later, Trump hasn't signed that executive order. But, he told a crowd of law enforcement officials he still believed cop killers should be put to death.
"We believe criminals who kill our police should get the death penalty. Bring it forth," Trump said. He added that he has directed the Justice Department "to do everything in its power to defend the lives of American law enforcement."
It's not clear who "bring it forth" is directed at.
It's a questionable legal policy: Nineteen states, as well as the District of Columbia, have outlawed the punishment. The death penalty is legal at the federal level and prosecutors can seek capital punishment in some murder cases, including ones involving the killings of state or local law enforcement officials, but it's unclear how an executive action could be used to require this.
Additional reporting by Jeremy Diamond
Trump on MS-13 gang: "We are getting them out of our country by the thousands"
President Trump said the US must secure its borders, end sanctuary cities and deport gang members.
"We are calling on Congress to secure our borders, support our border agents, stop sanctuary cities and shut down policies that release violent criminals back into our communities," he said.
He then mentioned the MS-13 gang, saying immigration authorities were "getting them out of our country by the thousands."
"Recently MS-13 gang members called for the assassination of New York City police officers so the gang could, quote, take back the streets. They got it wrong. We are the ones who are taking back the streets. We are getting them out of our country by the thousands. Every week we're setting new records on — we have a catch and release program, too. It's called catch them and release them back in the country they came back from. We're getting them out. Or we're putting them in prison.
Trump to kids of fallen officers: Your parents "were among the bravest Americans to ever live"
President Trump honored the fallen officers today by telling their surviving children that their moms and dads were heroes, and are "among the bravest Americans to ever live."
Here's what he said:
This morning I especially want to speak to the young sons and daughters who join us here today. I want you to know that your moms and dads were among the bravest Americans to ever live. When danger came, when darkness fell, when destruction loomed, they did not flinch. They were not afraid. They did not falter. They stared down danger raced down alleys, chased down criminals, kicked down doors, and faced down evil. Brave. And they did it all with courage, with dignity, with pride, with love for their nation and with love for their families. They lived every day of their lives by that most sacred calling, to serve and protect. Their immortal legacy lives on in each and every one of you, their strength lives in your soul, their courage glows in your heart and their blood flows in your veins and today every American heart bleeds blue. That's for sure.
Watch the moment:
Trump: Melania is in the hospital and "doing really well"
President Trump, speaking at a memorial ceremony for fallen officers, told the crowd that first lady Melania Trump "is in the hospital doing really well" and is watching the ceremony.
"I want to thank the incredible doctors, Walter Reed Medical Center, they did a fantastic job. So thank you and she sends her love," he said.
President Trump arrives at the Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
President Trump just arrived at the ceremony and gave a wave to the crowd. He's due to speak after a few Fraternal Order of Police officials and the Vice President.
SOON: Trump speaks at a memorial service for peace officers
From CNN's Betsy Klein:
President Trump is attending the 37th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service this morning, and is expected to give remarks soon.
The flags at the White House are at half-staff today for Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley confirmed to CNN. Here's a look at the lowered flags:
Melania Trump had a kidney procedure. Here's what we know about it.
From CNN's Susan Scutti
First lady Melania Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat a benign kidney condition, according to a statement issued by the White House.
The procedure was successful with no complications. She will likely remain in the hospital for the duration of the week, the statement said.
According to the National Institutes of Health, embolization "cuts off the blood supply to a certain part of the body."
Here's how doctors described the procedure:
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent, said certain benign tumors may be treated by embolization. "These are the kind of tumors, you worry they could bleed because they have a lot of blood vessels in them. One of the ways to treat them is to embolize them, to block the blood flow to that part of the kidney," Gupta said.
- Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, urologist at Orlando Health in Florida, said, the most common condition he would use an embolization procedure for would be "something called angiomyolipoma, which is basically a benign growth of the kidney that has some fat in it and some cystic components."