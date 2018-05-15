President Trump honored the fallen officers today by telling their surviving children that their moms and dads were heroes, and are "among the bravest Americans to ever live."

Here's what he said:

This morning I especially want to speak to the young sons and daughters who join us here today. I want you to know that your moms and dads were among the bravest Americans to ever live. When danger came, when darkness fell, when destruction loomed, they did not flinch. They were not afraid. They did not falter. They stared down danger raced down alleys, chased down criminals, kicked down doors, and faced down evil. Brave. And they did it all with courage, with dignity, with pride, with love for their nation and with love for their families. They lived every day of their lives by that most sacred calling, to serve and protect. Their immortal legacy lives on in each and every one of you, their strength lives in your soul, their courage glows in your heart and their blood flows in your veins and today every American heart bleeds blue. That's for sure.

Watch the moment: