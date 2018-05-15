President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump to kids of fallen officers: Your parents "were among the bravest Americans to ever live"
President Trump honored the fallen officers today by telling their surviving children that their moms and dads were heroes, and are "among the bravest Americans to ever live."
Here's what he said:
This morning I especially want to speak to the young sons and daughters who join us here today. I want you to know that your moms and dads were among the bravest Americans to ever live. When danger came, when darkness fell, when destruction loomed, they did not flinch. They were not afraid. They did not falter. They stared down danger raced down alleys, chased down criminals, kicked down doors, and faced down evil. Brave. And they did it all with courage, with dignity, with pride, with love for their nation and with love for their families. They lived every day of their lives by that most sacred calling, to serve and protect. Their immortal legacy lives on in each and every one of you, their strength lives in your soul, their courage glows in your heart and their blood flows in your veins and today every American heart bleeds blue. That's for sure.
Trump: Melania is in the hospital and "doing really well"
President Trump, speaking at a memorial ceremony for fallen officers, told the crowd that first lady Melania Trump "is in the hospital doing really well" and is watching the ceremony.
"I want to thank the incredible doctors, Walter Reed Medical Center, they did a fantastic job. So thank you and she sends her love," he said.
President Trump arrives at the Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
President Trump just arrived at the ceremony and gave a wave to the crowd. He's due to speak after a few Fraternal Order of Police officials and the Vice President.
SOON: Trump speaks at a memorial service for peace officers
President Trump is attending the 37th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service this morning, and is expected to give remarks soon.
The flags at the White House are at half-staff today for Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley confirmed to CNN. Here's a look at the lowered flags:
Melania Trump had a kidney procedure. Here's what we know about it.
First lady Melania Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat a benign kidney condition, according to a statement issued by the White House.
The procedure was successful with no complications. She will likely remain in the hospital for the duration of the week, the statement said.
According to the National Institutes of Health, embolization "cuts off the blood supply to a certain part of the body."
Here's how doctors described the procedure:
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent, said certain benign tumors may be treated by embolization. "These are the kind of tumors, you worry they could bleed because they have a lot of blood vessels in them. One of the ways to treat them is to embolize them, to block the blood flow to that part of the kidney," Gupta said.
- Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, urologist at Orlando Health in Florida, said, the most common condition he would use an embolization procedure for would be "something called angiomyolipoma, which is basically a benign growth of the kidney that has some fat in it and some cystic components."