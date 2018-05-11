President Trump speaks on lowering drug pricesBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Trump targets "middle men" and drug lobbyists in opening remarks
President Trump announced today his plan to overhaul the price of prescription drugs. He said the plan would increase competition and reduce regulatory burdens.
"We’re very much eliminating the middle men," he said.
He also targeted "the drug lobby," which Trump said "is making an absolute fortune at the expense of American consumers."
These patients stopped taking medications because of high drug prices
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
President Trump is scheduled to give a speech about prescription drug prices today.
If the President has successful ideas for cutting drug prices, maybe patients like Sue Lee of Crestwood, Kentucky, can start taking her psoriasis drug. She stopped taking it when she found out it would cost her over $10,000 a year.
Victoria Stuessel skips doses of her multiple sclerosis medicines because the prices are too high.
She's doesn't want to skip doses of her medicine anymore.
Stuessel voted for Trump, and she hopes that in his speech, he transcends blame and comes up with a concrete plan to bring down prices.
"I don't take unfulfilled, broken promises lightly," she said. "You want your leader to follow through on something that affects so many families."
What Trump promised to do about drug prices in his State of the Union speech
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
In his January State of the Union speech, President Trump promised that his administration would make "fixing the injustice of high drug prices one of our top priorities.
He also pledged that "prices will come down" — a promise sick patients are hoping comes to fruition.
A survey of 195 cancer survivors last year by the American Society for Clinical Oncology found that even severely ill patients have had to compromise.
- 13% postponed filling prescriptions or didn't fill them at all
- 11% ordered medications from sources outside the United States
- 9% skipped doses of their medications
- 8% cut pills in half to save money
"All across the country, people are struggling to pay for their prescription drugs," said David Mitchell, president and founder of the nonprofit Patients for Affordable Drugs. "They're doing things like refinancing their homes and going without food to pay for their drugs.
Why Trump is talking about lowering drug prices today
From CNN's Tami Luhby
President Trump plans to tackle the thorny issue of lowering drug prices in a long-awaited speech today.
The President plans to provide a blueprint that lays out the framework of how he will reduce drug costs, according to senior administration officials.
The plan would seek to:
- Increase competition and improve the negotiation of drug prices
- Reduce consumers' out-of-pocket spending on medicines
- Create incentives to lower list prices
Just what Trump will propose remains to be seen. Senior administration officials promised more details after the speech.