Sarah Sanders hosts White House press briefingBy Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
White House calls on "responsible nations" to pressure Iran
The White House just issued a statement on Iran, days after President Trump announced he was pulling out of the nuclear deal.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pours resources into exporting destabilizing influence throughout the Middle East, even as the Iranian people are victims of a struggling economy. Already this week, the IRGC has fired rockets at Israeli citizens, and Iran’s proxies in Yemen have launched a ballistic missile at Riyadh. These actions are further proof that the Iranian regime’s reckless actions pose a severe threat to regional peace and security. It is time for responsible nations to bring pressure on Iran to change this dangerous behavior.”
The statement comes amid soaring tension between Israel and Iran.
This week, Israel claimed it struck almost all of Iran's military capabilities in Syria after what it says was an Iranian missile attack on the Golan Heights.
5 key issues that could come up at today's briefing
Press secretary Sarah Sanders will take questions at today's press briefing following a busy week at the White House.
Here are a few questions that could come up:
- A White House official told CNN aide Kelly Sadler responded to Sen. John McCain's opposition to President Trump's pick for CIA director by saying that "he's dying anyway." Will Sadler be fired? Will any apology be issued?
- White House chief of staff John Kelly, in interview with NPR, said Trump is "somewhat embarrassed" by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. What does the President think about Kelly's comments?
- The President and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen got into a heated argument during a Cabinet meeting focused on immigration, a source said. After the meeting, she even considered resigning. What happened during the meeting? Has Nielsen resigned?
- The US embassy in Jerusalem is opening on Monday. Who's attending? Are there any security concerns given the recent conflict between Israel and Iran?
- Trump says he's meeting the North Korean leader on June 12 in Singapore. What is the President hoping to accomplish during the summit?
HHS secretary announces blueprint to "put American patients first"
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said President Trump's plan to reform the high costs of prescription drugs uses "private sector competition and private sector negotiation."
"Our blueprint brings the latest negotiation tools to our government programs," he said. "It also expands private sectors negotiation to parts of medicare where right now HHS just gets the bill and we pay it."
Azar conceded the plan would take time to develop, noting, "This is not a one-and-done deal."
"It is a comprehensive process and as the President said, it will take time to reorder an entire complex, multi-billion dollar system of our economy. But we are going to drive real change in this system while continuing to lead the world in innovation and patient access to medicine."
He added: "We're eager to get to work with real competition and with the right incentives, your blueprint is going to finally put American patients first."
HHS posted the blueprint online as Azar spoke. You can read it here (PDF).
Trump targets "middlemen" and drug lobbyists in opening remarks
President Trump announced today his plan to overhaul the price of prescription drugs. He said the plan would increase competition and reduce regulatory burdens.
"We’re very much eliminating the middlemen," he said.
He also targeted "the drug lobby," which Trump said "is making an absolute fortune at the expense of American consumers."
There are a number of members of Congress there for this event.
These patients stopped taking medications because of high drug prices
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
President Trump is scheduled to give a speech about prescription drug prices today.
If the President has successful ideas for cutting drug prices, maybe patients like Sue Lee of Crestwood, Kentucky, can start taking her psoriasis drug. She stopped taking it when she found out it would cost her over $10,000 a year.
Victoria Stuessel skips doses of her multiple sclerosis medicines because the prices are too high.
She's doesn't want to skip doses of her medicine anymore.
Stuessel voted for Trump, and she hopes that in his speech, he transcends blame and comes up with a concrete plan to bring down prices.
"I don't take unfulfilled, broken promises lightly," she said. "You want your leader to follow through on something that affects so many families."
What Trump promised to do about drug prices in his State of the Union speech
From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen
In his January State of the Union speech, President Trump promised that his administration would make "fixing the injustice of high drug prices one of our top priorities.
He also pledged that "prices will come down" — a promise sick patients are hoping comes to fruition.
A survey of 195 cancer survivors last year by the American Society for Clinical Oncology found that even severely ill patients have had to compromise.
- 13% postponed filling prescriptions or didn't fill them at all
- 11% ordered medications from sources outside the United States
- 9% skipped doses of their medications
- 8% cut pills in half to save money
"All across the country, people are struggling to pay for their prescription drugs," said David Mitchell, president and founder of the nonprofit Patients for Affordable Drugs. "They're doing things like refinancing their homes and going without food to pay for their drugs.
Why Trump is talking about lowering drug prices today
From CNN's Tami Luhby
President Trump plans to tackle the thorny issue of lowering drug prices in a long-awaited speech today.
The President plans to provide a blueprint that lays out the framework of how he will reduce drug costs, according to senior administration officials.
The plan would seek to:
- Increase competition and improve the negotiation of drug prices
- Reduce consumers' out-of-pocket spending on medicines
- Create incentives to lower list prices
Just what Trump will propose remains to be seen. Senior administration officials promised more details after the speech.