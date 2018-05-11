Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said President Trump's plan to reform the high costs of prescription drugs uses "private sector competition and private sector negotiation."

"Our blueprint brings the latest negotiation tools to our government programs," he said. "It also expands private sectors negotiation to parts of medicare where right now HHS just gets the bill and we pay it."

Azar conceded the plan would take time to develop, noting, "This is not a one-and-done deal."

"It is a comprehensive process and as the President said, it will take time to reorder an entire complex, multi-billion dollar system of our economy. But we are going to drive real change in this system while continuing to lead the world in innovation and patient access to medicine."

He added: "We're eager to get to work with real competition and with the right incentives, your blueprint is going to finally put American patients first."

HHS posted the blueprint online as Azar spoke. You can read it here (PDF).