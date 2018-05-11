Victoria Stuessel

President Trump is scheduled to give a speech about prescription drug prices today.

If the President has successful ideas for cutting drug prices, maybe patients like Sue Lee of Crestwood, Kentucky, can start taking her psoriasis drug. She stopped taking it when she found out it would cost her over $10,000 a year.

Victoria Stuessel skips doses of her multiple sclerosis medicines because the prices are too high.

"Right now, we're just scraping by," she said. "It's horrible."

She's doesn't want to skip doses of her medicine anymore.

Stuessel voted for Trump, and she hopes that in his speech, he transcends blame and comes up with a concrete plan to bring down prices.

"I don't take unfulfilled, broken promises lightly," she said. "You want your leader to follow through on something that affects so many families."