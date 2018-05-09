Follow President Trump todayBy Veronica Rocha, Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program
From CNN’s Abby Phillip
President Trump warned Iran of "severe consequences" if it restarted its nuclear program, a day after he announced the US would withdraw from the Iran deal.
Asked what he would do if Iran restarted its program, Trump said, "I would advise Iran not to start their nuclear program."
Trump on North Korea: "I believe both sides want to negotiate the deal"
President Trump seemed optimistic about his upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un, saying "both sides" are looking for a deal.
"I believe both sides want to negotiate the deal," Trump said. "I think we have a really good chance to make a great deal for the world."
However, he cautioned that "everything can be scuttled."
"Everything can be scuttled, everything can be scuttled. A lot of things can happen. A lot of good things can happen, a lot of bad things can happen," Trump said.
Trump: Everybody thinks I should get the Nobel Peace Prize, but I'd never say it
President Trump was asked if he should get a Nobel Peace Prize for the recent developments with North Korea.
"Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it," he said.
Trump: Meeting with Kim Jong Un will NOT be at the DMZ
President Trump said a time and place has been set for the summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
However, that meeting will not take place at the DMZ, Trump just said.
He added that the administration will announce the time and location within the next few days.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back to the US from North Korea.
5 things that could come up at Trump's Cabinet meeting today
President Trump is meeting today with his Cabinet members after announcing that three American detainees were leaving North Korea and headed back to the US.
Here are a few things Trump may bring up:
- Kim Jong Un: Trump said a date and place has been set for his summit with the North Korea leader.
- American detainees: The detainees are on a plane right now with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in Pyongyang.
- Iran deal: President Trump announced yesterday that he is quitting the Iran nuclear deal, pitting him against the United States' closest allies and leaving the future of Tehran's nuclear ambitions in question.
- Michael Cohen: Special counsel investigators have questioned a Russian oligarch about hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments his company's US affiliate made to Trump's personal attorney after the election, according to a source familiar with the matter.
- Rudy Giuliani: Sources tell CNN that the President has been flustered by the onslaught of negative coverage generated by Giuliani, who has exacerbated his political troubles in recent days with a series of unscripted interviews.