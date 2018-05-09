President Trump seemed optimistic about his upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un, saying "both sides" are looking for a deal.

"I believe both sides want to negotiate the deal," Trump said. "I think we have a really good chance to make a great deal for the world."

However, he cautioned that "everything can be scuttled."

"Everything can be scuttled, everything can be scuttled. A lot of things can happen. A lot of good things can happen, a lot of bad things can happen," Trump said.