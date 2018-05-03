CNN political director David Chalian said today is the day White House press secretary Sarah Sanders "lost credibility with the American people, with the reporters in that room."

"When the spokesperson for the the President of the United States of America comes to that podium and provides incorrect, false, bad information, they have no credibility to continue with that job. I’m not suggesting she’s on her way out. I’m sure Sarah Sanders will stay there because she’s pleasing an audience of one. She has acknowledged she can only go out there with information, the best available. If the best available is false, bad and untrue information, she’s failing at her job, and I think we saw that time and again in this press briefing today, and I think it will go down as the real time that Sarah Sanders really has lost her credibility with the American people.

What Sanders said today

During today's briefing, Sanders was asked if she lied to reporters when she said last month that Trump and his administration had no knowledge of payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (Trump previously said he didn't know about the payments, but today described how he made it.)

"We give the best information possible," Sanders said when asked about the falsehoods.

