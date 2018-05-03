President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
CNN analyst: "Sarah Sanders really has lost her credibility with the American people"
CNN political director David Chalian said today is the day White House press secretary Sarah Sanders "lost credibility with the American people, with the reporters in that room."
"When the spokesperson for the the President of the United States of America comes to that podium and provides incorrect, false, bad information, they have no credibility to continue with that job. I’m not suggesting she’s on her way out. I’m sure Sarah Sanders will stay there because she’s pleasing an audience of one. She has acknowledged she can only go out there with information, the best available. If the best available is false, bad and untrue information, she’s failing at her job, and I think we saw that time and again in this press briefing today, and I think it will go down as the real time that Sarah Sanders really has lost her credibility with the American people.
What Sanders said today
During today's briefing, Sanders was asked if she lied to reporters when she said last month that Trump and his administration had no knowledge of payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (Trump previously said he didn't know about the payments, but today described how he made it.)
"We give the best information possible," Sanders said when asked about the falsehoods.
Sanders says she can't "verify the validity" of NBC report that Michael Cohen was wiretapped
From CNN's Clare Foran
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said today that she could not "verify the validity" of an NBC report that President Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen was wiretapped by federal investigators.
NBC News reported Thursday that Cohen was wiretapped by federal investigators, citing two people with knowledge of legal proceedings related to Cohen. NBC News later corrected its report.
The correction was announced on MSNBC during "Meet the Press Daily" by the story's lead reporter, Tom Winter. He said US officials had told him that it "was not a wiretap" but instead a "pen register," meaning that Cohen's calls were not being listened to.
White House can't say whether Trump and Giuliani spoke about detainees
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Rudy Giuliani doesn't have wide leeway from President Trump to discuss foreign policy, and it's not clear whether the two men discussed the matter of Americans held prisoner in North Korea, the White House says.
"I'm not aware they spoke about that. I don't know," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Asked why two of Trump's lawyers, Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, are tweeting about the issue, Sanders said to ask them.
Sanders says Trump doesn't think he's above the law
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had a one-word response when she was asked at the briefing if President Trump believes he is above the law.
"No," Sanders quickly responded.
White House won't say whether Trump's financial disclosure form was fraudulent
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House declined to say Thursday whether President Trump had filed a fraudulent personal financial disclosure form last year that didn't include a loan from Michael Cohen.
"I don't know," press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "You would have to talk to the President's outside counsel."
Trump acknowledged he reimbursed Cohen for a hush payment to Stormy Daniels.
Nothing finalized on possible Russia summit, White House says
Press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if President Trump is still planning to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Nothing has been finalized on that front," she said.
Sanders said the White House is focused on the possible North Korea summit with Kim Jong Un.
White House cannot confirm reports of Americans released in North Korea
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The White House continues to say that it could not confirm reports that Americans detained in North Korea were being released from their labor camps.
"I can’t confirm the validity of the reports current out about their release," press secretary Sarah Sanders said, adding such a move would be seen as a "sign of goodwill" ahead of a President Trump-Kim Jong Un summit.
Trump's allies outside the White House have been heightening anticipation of a possible release. Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, said on Fox they would be released on Thursday.
Sanders said she was not aware of any role that would allow Giuliani access to national security information.
She sought to explain Trump's Wednesday tweet by noting Otto Warmbier was detained during President Barack Obama's administration.
Here's what Trump tweeted yesterday:
Sanders: I learned about Stormy Daniels payment from Giuliani's Fox News interview
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she first learned that President Trump repaid his lawyer Michael Cohen for payments made to Stormy Daniels when Rudy Giuliani talked about it on Fox News last night with Sean Hannity.
White House on falsehoods: "We give the best information possible"
Press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if she lied to reporters when she said last month that they had no knowledge of payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.