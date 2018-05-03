President Trump todayBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump and Rudy Giuliani are saying totally different things
Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that President Donald Trump paid back his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the $130,000 in hush money that was used to pay off Stormy Daniels.
That's a direct contradiction to what Trump has previously said. The President has denied knowledge of the payment, which has since spurred a lawsuit against the President.
And this morning, Trump tweeted a slightly different story. The President, in a series of tweets, denied that campaign money was used to reimburse Cohen.
What Rudy Giuliani said last night

The former New York City mayor made the statement to Fox News' Sean Hannity.
Later, Giuliani told The Washington Post he had spoken to the President far in advance about publicly discussing the reimbursement, and said he doesn't expect to be fired. He said his remarks on Hannity were approved by Trump.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal after the Fox News interview aired, Giuliani said again that Trump had paid Cohen back, but argued that it was not a campaign finance violation or a crime of any kind.