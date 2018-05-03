Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that President Donald Trump paid back his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the $130,000 in hush money that was used to pay off Stormy Daniels.

That's a direct contradiction to what Trump has previously said. The President has denied knowledge of the payment, which has since spurred a lawsuit against the President.

And this morning, Trump tweeted a slightly different story. The President, in a series of tweets, denied that campaign money was used to reimburse Cohen.