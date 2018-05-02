President Trump today: Live updates

The swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will kick off any moment now. Attendees have started arriving, and a harpist is playing "What a Wonderful World" while we wait for the ceremony to start.

This scene is very different how former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's swearing in.

"This is a mega swearing in," CNN's Michelle Kosinski reports. "Eleven cabinet officials are attending this. In case you don't remember, none of this happened for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson."