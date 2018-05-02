President Trump today: Live updates

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poses for a selfie with a State Department employee during a welcome ceremony in the lobby of the Harry S. Truman Building May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poses for a selfie with a State Department employee during a welcome ceremony in the lobby of the Harry S. Truman Building May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told hundreds gathered in the State Department's formal entrance on Tuesday that he was there to pump new life back into the oldest US Cabinet agency.

"My mission is to lead you," Pompeo said, adding that he was humbled to take up the position.

"America can't achieve its objectives, absent you all," he told the crowd. "I am looking forward to helping you all achieve that."

Beyond foreign policy challenges, Pompeo is inheriting a badly bruised agency from Tillerson.

His goal, he said Tuesday, is to return some "swagger" to the department.