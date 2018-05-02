President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
What you need to know about Mike Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has quickly gained prominence in the Trump administration.
Pompeo even traveled to North Korea for a secret meeting with leader Kim Jong Un.
Here's what we know about Pompeo:
- The 54-year-old California native and former tank commander graduated first in his class at West Point before later studying law at Harvard University.
- The Kansas Republican served three terms in the House.
- He was appointed to CIA director, in part because of his strong relationship with the President Trump.
- After Trump fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, he nominated Pompeo to the lead the agency.
- But Pompeo's nomination was met with stiff resistance from Democrats.
- He was finally confirmed last week in the Senate.
- After being sworn in, Pompeo took his first international trip He traveled to Belgium and the Middle East to shore up key alliances and discuss the Iran nuclear deal.
Trump will meet with a potential VA pick today
From CNN’s Liz Landers
President Trump is set to meet with one of his potential VA Secretary picks, Jeff Miller, this afternoon, according to a senior White House official.
The official stressed again, as CNN reported yesterday, that there isn’t "a sense of immediacy" on the search to replace the VA Secretary.
Miller is a former Republican congressman from Florida who chaired the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. While Trump considered Miller for the position last year, officials ultimately ruled against the pick because he lacks a military background and past secretaries have typically been veterans.
Miller’s sit-down with Trump today won’t be unique, the official said. There will be several candidates interviewed in-person by the President.
Trump is looking for a new nominee after his first pick, Ronny Jackson, withdrew his name last week. His nomination was hampered by a flurry of allegations about Jackson's professional conduct.
Why we're talking about a letter from 2015 today
Dr. Harold Bornstein wrote a letter in 2015 describing in hyperbolic prose then-candidate Donald Trump's health.
Bornstein now says Trump wrote it.
So what was in the letter?
The Dec. 4, 2015 note said Trump "has had no significant medical problems" and called the candidate's blood pressure and lab results "astonishingly excellent."
"If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," Bornstein, an internal medicine and gastroenterology specialist who works at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, wrote.
Other notes in Bornstein's letter:
- Trump's blood pressure is 110/65, a better than average reading. Normal blood pressure for a healthy adult is 120/80.
- Trump has also never suffered from any cancer.
- Trump has had only one surgery in his life: an appendectomy when he was 10.
- The doctor also declared Trump's cardiovascular health is "excellent."
Trump will visit the State Department for the first time in his presidency
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be formally sworn-in by President Trump today at the State Department. It's the first time Trump has visited the State Department since becoming president.
This is the second time Pompeo has been sworn in as secretary of state.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito administered the oath after the Senate confirmed his nomination last week.
Pompeo is the 70th US secretary of state, and second person to hold the position in the Trump administration.