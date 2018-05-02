President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump is set to meet with one of his potential VA Secretary picks, Jeff Miller, this afternoon, according to a senior White House official.

The official stressed again, as CNN reported yesterday, that there isn’t "a sense of immediacy" on the search to replace the VA Secretary.

Miller is a former Republican congressman from Florida who chaired the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. While Trump considered Miller for the position last year, officials ultimately ruled against the pick because he lacks a military background and past secretaries have typically been veterans.

Miller’s sit-down with Trump today won’t be unique, the official said. There will be several candidates interviewed in-person by the President.

Trump is looking for a new nominee after his first pick, Ronny Jackson, withdrew his name last week. His nomination was hampered by a flurry of allegations about Jackson's professional conduct.