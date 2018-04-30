President Trump todayBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
The press conference is about Nigeria. But here's what the press might ask Trump.
President Trump and President Buhari of Nigeria will be taking questions from reporters at today's news conference at the White House.
They'll take two questions from American reporters and two questions from Nigerian journalists.
Here's what they might ask:
- Sources told CNN in January that the President referred to some African nations as "shithole countries," when he was expressing frustration over immigration. Did you apologize for that remark?
- Trump slammed the White House Correspondents' Dinner, saying the host, comedian Michelle Wolf, was filthy. He also suggested putting the "dinner to rest, or start over!" Will you or anyone in your administration go next year?
- The President on Monday suggested he'd like to hold his potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the border of North and South Korea. Where and when is the meeting happening?
- As Trump talked about the negotiations with North Korea at a rally in Michigan, the crowd chanted, "Nobel! Nobel!" Do you think you deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?
- A caravan of migrants from Central America have made it to the US-Mexico border, right outside the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego. Dozens of asylum-seeking migrants are vowing to remain outside an immigration processing center until they are allowed into the US. Will you allow them to enter the US or will he turn them away?
- The President, while speaking at the rally on Saturday, suggested he had information on Montana Sen. Jon Tester and called on him to resign over his opposition to White House physician Ronny Jackson's nomination for secretary of Veterans Affairs. What information do you have on Tester? And what will happen to Ronny Jackson?
What Trump and Nigeria's president will talk about
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Nigeria is Africa's most populous country and a leading crude oil exporter, so economic matters will be on the agenda -- particularly as China makes major investments across Africa -- but it's the fragile security situation and ongoing fight against the Boko Haram jihadists that are likely to dominate talks.
The violent insurgency has killed thousands and group abductions of schoolgirls have caused international outrage. Neighboring countries have been drawn into the terror group's attempt to carve out an Islamic state, including Niger, where four American servicemen were killed last year.
Trump is expected to tout the recent sale of military aircraft to Nigeria meant to aid its bid to counter extremists, a move previous administrations had refused citing human rights concerns.
Trump welcomes first African leader since those controversial remarks he made
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump is welcoming the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to the White House on Monday, nearly 15 months into his term.
The discussions with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari are likely to center around security challenges, including the nearly decade-long insurgency by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria's northeast.
But the meeting's tricky subtext is Trump's broader view of Africa, including his description of some African nations as "shithole countries" during a private meeting early this year.
Trump denied making the comment, though acknowledged in a tweet he had used "tough" language in the meeting, which was about immigration. He insisted to reporters afterward that he wasn't a racist.
The crude remark, along with another reported conversation in which Trump mused Nigerians wouldn't want to return to their "huts" if they came to the US, remain the President's most well-known views of Africa, a place he talks about rarely and hasn't visited.
The White House hopes today's meeting will help shift those perceptions, at least slightly. The two leaders will hold talks in the Oval Office before moving to a working lunch. They'll take questions from reporters at a joint news conference in the afternoon.