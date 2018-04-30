President Trump touted his “great relationship” with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and vowed to work with him on the economy, trade, security, and “very serious problems” with Christians murdered in Nigeria.

Buhari thanked the President for his help with ISIS.

"It's going to take time and the action by United States in trying to see the end of ISIS has helped us a lot," he said.

Trump responded, saying that “we have very much decimated ISIS.” But Trump called Boko Haram situation “terrible” and asked Buhari about the young women who were kidnapped.

Trump was also asked whether the administration is working on an immigration proposal related to caravans. He said, “Yes, we are,” but declined to provide further details.