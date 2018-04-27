President Trump meets Olympic athletesBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
The athletes start a slow clap while they wait for POTUS
President Trump is nearly 20 minutes late to his scheduled event with the Team USA Olympians. So how about a slow clap to keep things moving?
And there they are
The Olympians, from both the Olympics and Paralympics, are in place and waiting for President Trump.
But there are some notable absences.
Bobsledder's video shows Team USA at the White House awaiting Trump
Bobsledder Nick Cunningham just posted this video to Twitter showing the Olympians --- laughing, smiling, and wearing Team USA gear -- gathering at the White House where they'll soon meet President Trump.
These Olympic athletes won't be at the White House today
From CNN's Aimee Lewis
President Trump will welcome the United States' Winter Olympics teams to the White House Friday, but the list of potential absentees reads like a who's who list of America's most well-known athletes.
The stars who will be absent today include...
- Lindsey Vonn
- Gus Kenworthy
- Adam Rippon
All three have been vocal about their political differences with the President.
Kenworthy and Rippon were the first openly gay athletes to represent the US at a Winter Games. The pair have been vocal against the Trump administration, and during the Games used social media to tell Vice President Mike Pence what they thought of his position on gay rights.
Kenworthy told CNN Sport in February: "I would definitely decline my White House visit..."
Vonn — the most successful American alpine skier in history — has spoken out against Trump's presidency.
"I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge in December.