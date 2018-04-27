President Trump will welcome the United States' Winter Olympics teams to the White House Friday, but the list of potential absentees reads like a who's who list of America's most well-known athletes.

The stars who will be absent today include...

Lindsey Vonn

Gus Kenworthy

Adam Rippon

All three have been vocal about their political differences with the President.

Kenworthy and Rippon were the first openly gay athletes to represent the US at a Winter Games. The pair have been vocal against the Trump administration, and during the Games used social media to tell Vice President Mike Pence what they thought of his position on gay rights.

Kenworthy told CNN Sport in February: "I would definitely decline my White House visit..."

Vonn — the most successful American alpine skier in history — has spoken out against Trump's presidency.

"I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN's Alpine Edge in December.