President Trump meets Olympic athletesBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
The Olympians and Paralympians gave Trump autographed flags
Trump to Olympians: I'll take your help in negations
President Trump just wrapped up his visit with the US Olympians, saying he was on his way to his next meeting: a visit with Angela Merkel.
“Now I'm going to see and meet with Angela Merkel and well talk about the United States and Germany."
Then, he asked the Olympic athletes for some diplomatic help.
Watch the moment:
Trump and female hockey player share light moment over her NHL-playing brother
Team USA female hockey player Amanda Kessel comes from a family of hockey players. Her brother, Phil, is a right winger playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Trump asked her about Kessel, and their "genes."
Kessel joked, "You weren't sure if I was as good as him."
To which Trump responded, “I wasn’t sure but now I think you’re better."
Trump invites 17-year-old gold medalist to say a few words
17-year-old Red Gerard won the gold in men's slopestyle, so Trump surprised him by asking he say a few words. Like most of us, Gerard didn't have a short speech prepared, so he just thanked the President for having them today.
Trump: One day we'll have the Olympics on "a Korean Peninsula that is free of nuclear weapons"
Meeting with Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the White House, President Trump Trump made a reference to the historic summit between North Korea and South Korea today.
The 2018 Olympic games were played in South Korea.
“A lot of good things are happening over there literally right now as we speak," Trump said.
Trump arrives at Team USA event
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are here. Trump just welcomed the athletes to the White House.
The athletes start a slow clap while they wait for POTUS
President Trump is nearly 20 minutes late to his scheduled event with the Team USA Olympians. So how about a slow clap to keep things moving?
And there they are
The Olympians, from both the Olympics and Paralympics, are in place and waiting for President Trump.
But there are some notable absences.
Bobsledder's video shows Team USA at the White House awaiting Trump
Bobsledder Nick Cunningham just posted this video to Twitter showing the Olympians --- laughing, smiling, and wearing Team USA gear -- gathering at the White House where they'll soon meet President Trump.