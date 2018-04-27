President Trump just wrapped up his visit with the US Olympians, saying he was on his way to his next meeting: a visit with Angela Merkel.

“Now I'm going to see and meet with Angela Merkel and well talk about the United States and Germany."

Then, he asked the Olympic athletes for some diplomatic help.

"We are in the midst of a lot of very good negotiations. If anybody want to help me negotiate, I'll take your help," Trump said.

