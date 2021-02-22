Today's Supreme Court ruling to clear the way for a New York prosecutor to obtain former President Trump's tax returns is the culmination of an ongoing battle between the Manhattan DA's office and the former President.
Here's a look back at the events that took place before today's decision:
- Last July, the Supreme Court, voting 7-2, rejected Trump's broad claims of immunity from a state criminal subpoena seeking his tax returns and said that as president he was not entitled to any kind of heightened standard unavailable to ordinary citizens.
- The justices sent the case back to the lower court so that the President could make more targeted objections regarding the scope of the subpoena.
- In October, a federal appeals court said "there is nothing to suggest that these are anything but run-of-the-mill documents typically relevant to a grand jury investigation into possible financial or corporate misconduct."
- Trump's personal lawyers then took the case back to the Supreme Court, urging the justices to put the lower court ruling on hold while the justices considered whether to take up the appeal.